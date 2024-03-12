Steph Curry gives injury update on IG, shows behind the scenes amid rehab

Steph Curry provided an update on his sprained ankle on Instagram, and that serves as a positive update for Golden State Warriors fans as the sharpshooter nears a return from the injury he sustained against the Chicago Bulls last week.

The Dubs play the Dallas Mavericks up next, after a loss and a win against the San Antonio Spurs — both matchups against whom the four-times NBA champion missed out. Taking to his IG stories, Curry posted an image of dipping his legs in an ice bucket to bring the swelling down.

Curry appeared to roll his right ankle on a move to the basket late in the fourth stretch. He limped around the court attempting to walk and run. He eventually exited the game with four minutes left. With the recent win against the Spurs, the Warriors are still in contention to make the playoffs, although a Play-In spot looks to be the most likely route at this stage.

Steph Curry gave an injury update about his rolled ankle

In his absence, the load to shoulder the offense fell on Klay Thompson, and the veteran delivered 27 and 21 points, respectively, in their two games against San Antonio. The hope now will be for Curry to suit up against the Mavericks, although it is unlikely that he will play the marquee matchup.

Steve Kerr provides update on Steph Curry's availability ahead of Mavericks clash

While Steph Curry appears to be doing all that he can to get better and take the hardwood for the Warriors, the grim reality is that he will likely miss the Mavericks clash as a precaution. Head coach Steve Kerr pointed out the fact earlier, saying that Curry might miss Tuesday's game against Dallas:

“Obviously, we will reassess him tomorrow. But I don’t expect him to play in Dallas. So we got another tough game coming up. We needed this one obviously. We are in a fight right now down the stretch of the season. So, good to get the win and build some confidence without Steph too."

The Warriors will need Curry down the stretch as they mount their postseason bid. The veteran is averaging 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists this season. His last five games have seen him average 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists as the side tries to remain in contention. They play the LA Lakers next and the New York Knicks soon after. Only time will tell if Steph Curry will return for the contest against LA.