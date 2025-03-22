Steph Curry goes viral again draining insane full-court trick shot

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is once again making the rounds on social media. Curry was shooting the ball ahead of the Warriors' game against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. While leaving the court, Steph stopped to fling the ball across the full length of the court and made the shot.

Ad

Clips of him hitting this trick shot are now going viral all over social media, with over 300K views already on the below post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It has been a quiet season for Curry, at least by his standards. The 37-year-old has made 60 appearances for the Warriors, averaging 24.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game. He is shooting below 40% from beyond the arc for the first time since the 2021-22 season.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

However, the Warriors have come to life since they traded for Jimmy Butler ahead of the deadline. The team is sixth (41-29) in the Western Conference, a game and a half behind the Grizzlies in fifth (43-28).

Ad

The West is hotly contested, with the Warriors trailed by the Clippers and Timberwolves in eighth and ninth, respectively. Both teams are currently one game behind Golden State.

This has been a season full of ups and downs for the Dubs. They started well and had a record of 12-3 through the first 15 games of the season. However, things went bust after Jonathan Kuminga got injured and the team fell to 10th before acquiring Butler in exchange for Andrew Wiggins.

Ad

Warriors will re-evaluate Steph Curry on Monday following his latest injury

Steph Curry took a hard fall during the Warriors game against the Raptors. He fell on his back and is currently suffering from a pelvic contusion that will keep him sidelined for the Dubs’ game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday.

Curry’s MRI revealed no structural damage and the 37-year-old will now be re-evaluated on Monday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

If all goes well, Steph Curry could suit up for Golden State’s game against the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

This will be a game that Jimmy Butler will be looking forward to as the team traded him in February following a public fallout with Heat president Pat Riley.

Curry’s availability will be key for the Warriors as they hope to close the season with a top-six finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback