"Steph Curry got double-teamed, probably seven times the amount that KD did in any series" - Draymond Green asserts Steph Curry doesn't need Finals MVPs to validate status as Golden State Warriors' best player

No teammate has played more with Steph Curry than Draymond Green with the Golden State Warriors. They will appear in their sixth NBA Finals in eight years in 2022 and have lifted the Larry O’Brien trophy three times together in their respective careers.

With that as the background, Green can prove, without a hint of bias, that Curry’s greatness does not require an NBA Finals MVP for validation. “Dray” appeared on The Colin Cowherd Podcast to dismiss claims by some analysts and fans that Curry must win the award to be an all-time great.

Here’s how Draymond Green emphasized Curry’s impact and greatness in the Warriors’ championship runs:

“Kevin Durant was absolutely incredible in those finals runs. Kevin Durant was absolutely insane. Steph Curry got double-teamed, probably seven times the amount that KD did in any series…”

He added:

“This isn’t a double team from the Orlando Magic, this is a double team from a team that’s playing in the finals… These are real double teams!... This is elite teams throwing elite defenders.”

Baltej @Baltej_hoops "Kevin Durant was absolutely insane. Steph Curry got double teamed probably 7 times the amount that KD did in a given series" - Draymond Green on the Colin Cowherd podcast "Kevin Durant was absolutely insane. Steph Curry got double teamed probably 7 times the amount that KD did in a given series" - Draymond Green on the Colin Cowherd podcast

Draymond Green insisted that for those who know how to read the game, that simple fact will prove just how much Curry terrorized defenses, which underscored his importance. The Warriors’ defensive anchor also stressed that the NBA’s all-time three-point king could have just been selfish to grab at least one finals MVP.

“Steph could definitely have finals MVPs because Steph has the ball. Steph is coming down the court and his calling sets and he’s like, ‘Oh, we got a mismatch with Kevin Durant. We’re gonna get Kevin Durant the ball every single time.’”

Green continued:

“He can hijack the game and no one’s gonna say a word! If Steph Curry comes down and he calls for a pick-and-roll every play, nobody’s going to say a word, including Kevin Durant. Nobody’s gonna say anything. That’s not who he is, that’s not what he does.”

Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins Multiple MVPs, multiple scoring titles, multiple championships:



Steph Curry

Michael Jordan

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Wilt Chamberlain



Steph wins another Championship and Finals MVP we are going to be a having a DIFFERENT CONVERSATION!!!



Carry the hell on… Multiple MVPs, multiple scoring titles, multiple championships: Steph CurryMichael JordanKareem Abdul-Jabbar Wilt ChamberlainSteph wins another Championship and Finals MVP we are going to be a having a DIFFERENT CONVERSATION!!! Carry the hell on…

Steph Curry isn’t wired in the same way as Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant, who would seize almost every opportunity to prove their dominance. The Warriors’ best player always goes for the title regardless of who gets the credit for being the best player in the finals.

Ty Lue confirmed everything Draymond Green had to say about how opponents guarded Steph Curry in NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers would rather get the ball out of Steph Curry's hands and live with Kevin Durant or Klay Thompson beating them. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue was the leading bench tactician for LeBron James’ Cleveland Cavaliers against Curry’s Golden State Warriors. They met on the NBA’s biggest stage four times, with the Warriors winning three of those battles.

Though Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant were high on ability, the Cavaliers head coach chose to throw the kitchen sink at Steph Curry. Imagine that for a second to realize just how much Curry affected the Cavaliers’ game plan. Lue was willing to gamble on KD and “Killa Klay,” but would not compromise on his defense on “Chef Curry.” He said (via NBA on ESPN Twitter):

“In 2017 and 2018, we blitzed him still with Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant on the floor. So that's how dangerous I think he is.”

How opponents schemed against the Golden State Warriors in several NBA Finals battles is the real validation of how great Curry is.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Ty Lue says Steph is just built different Ty Lue says Steph is just built different 😤 https://t.co/9Pv0fiSQIX

Draymond Green added that with or without an NBA Finals MVP trophy, Steph Curry is unquestionably on the list of all-time greats. He pointed out that the competitor within Curry could push him to get one just to silence his critics and the Warriors would be more than willing to back him up.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far