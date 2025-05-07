Steph Curry hamstring injury recovery timeline: How many games is Warriors superstar in danger of missing?

The Golden State Warriors suffered a huge setback early in the second quarter of Game 1 in their Round 2 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves when Steph Curry exited with a left hamstring strain — an injury that immediately ruled him out for the rest of the game.

Warriors fans now face growing concern over Curry’s availability for the rest of the series, which some analysts believe could stretch all the way to a Game 7.

Injury analyst Jeff Stotts (@InStreetClothes on X) pointed out that this marks Steph Curry’s first notable hamstring issue, outlining recovery timelines — with Grade 1 strains typically costing about 10 days and more severe ones potentially sidelining players for up to a month.

"Severity of the strain will ultimately dictate how much time Steph Curry potentially misses. Average time lost for confirmed G1 strain is ~10 days. That jumps to ~31 days for G2 strains. Time lost for nondescript strains is ~12 days," he said.

Another injury analyst, Dr. Evan Jeffries, estimated a recovery window of seven to 10 days for a Grade 1 hamstring strain, and three to six weeks for a Grade 2.

This timeline matters especially since the series schedule allows very little recovery time, with just one rest day between most games — Game 2 is on Thursday, Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Monday.

Should the series go the distance, Games 5 through 7 are slated for May 14, May 18 and May 20, respectively.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Steph Curry appeared to tweak his hamstring after attempting a floater in the second quarter. He remained in the game for two more possessions, even dishing an assist to Draymond Green that extended Golden State’s lead to double digits with 8:20 left in the half.

Curry had maintained good health throughout the season, playing in 70 regular season games while averaging 24.5 points, 6.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

If Curry ends up sidelined for a longer stretch, the Warriors’ offense will certainly take a hit, but they still have battle-tested playoff veterans in Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green to carry the load.

