Steph Curry hilariously prioritizes winning 5th career ring over golf Masters with a plot twist: "I'd be the only athlete to do that"

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors wants to win his fifth NBA championship over the Masters. Curry is an avid golfer, and one of his favorite courses is at the Augusta National where the Masters is played. However, there's a plot twist in the Warriors superstar's aspirations.

In an appearance on a "Dude Perfect" video uploaded on Saturday, Curry was interviewed by Tyler Toney in the final segment of their Overtime show. One of the questions was his preference between taking home ring number five or winning the Masters.

"Give me five, that's a hard question," Curry said. "Give me five. Five is another elite group." [20:18 onward]

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Toney then followed it up by asking if he'd want to win a sixth championship or the Masters. Here's Curry's plot-twist answer:

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I mean, I'd be the only athlete to ever do that, so give me five and the Masters."

Steph Curry is one of the best golfers in the NBA with a reported handicap of +1.3, which is better than most people who play the sport. Curry's love for golf developed at such a young, and it remains one of his passions outside of basketball.

For Curry to win his fifth championship, the Golden State Warriors need a magical run this season. The Warriors have been fantastic so far with a record of 10-2, which is currently the third-best in the NBA behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and OKC Thunder.

As for winning the Masters, the two-time MVP doesn't need to turn pro to do it since it's an invite-only tournament. However, the 36-year-old basketball star aspires to have a golf career after retiring from the NBA.

"It's something that I would be confident I could work toward, because that's the competitor in me," Curry told Sports Illustrated last year. "But I say that with a caveat of complete and utter respect for the professional golfers out there that dedicate their lives to it. Because I do understand how hard it would be. Both can be true. I think I could get there, but I also know it would be a lot harder than my success in basketball."

Some of the legendary golfers to win the Masters include Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Arnold Palmer, and Phil Mickelson.

Steph Curry names his best 3 golf courses

Steph Curry names his best 3 golf courses. (Photo: IMAGN)

In the same interview with Dude Perfect, Steph Curry was asked to name his three favorite golf courses to play. Curry answered the Augusta National, Pebble Beach and Kingsbarn. Augusta National is where the Masters is held and it's located in Augusta, Georgia.

Pebble Beach is one of California's premier golf courses and it's in the Monterey Peninsula. Kingsbarn is a seaside golf course situated near St. Andrews in Scotland.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.