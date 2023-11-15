Steph Curry injury update: Latest status of Warriors guard's knee injury after missing game vs Timberwolves

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry missed out on the action last night against the Minnesota Timberwolves as he dealt with a sore right knee. The team is optimistic that the star won't be absent for too long and will return to action soon.

According to new reports, Curry underwent an MRI scan, which revealed positive news for the team. The results showed that the injury didn't have any structural damage.

The Warriors are still cautious with their approach and will not allow the four-time champion to play against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The injury happened when Curry fell on his right knee during Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves.

On top of that, Draymond Green might get suspended after putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold as he was stopping the altercation between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels.

Without two key players, the team will have to rely heavily on Thompson and Chris Paul. Golden State is currently 6-6 in the Western Conference.

Green often gets ejected when Steph Curry isn't playing

The incident between Green and Rudy Gobert resulted in the four-time All-Star getting ejected from the game. Interstingly, Steph Curry wasn't playing last night, which brought the attention of many to look into the tendency of Green to get ejected when his teammate isn't playing.

Sources dug up Green's ejection records, which have been quite a lot. He's been ejected 18 times in his career and his first seven was when Curry was present. In 2019, the eight-time All-Defensive player started the trend of getting ejected when the sharpshooter isn't actively playing.

The first instance happened in 2019-20 when Curry was out for a prolonged time with a broken hand. His following ejections were recorded and many started to notice the trend of him getting sent out by the officials when Steph wasn't playing.

Gobert brought it up after their game last night, which shed light on the many instances of it happening.

"Every time Steph doesn’t play, he doesn’t want to play without his guy Steph so he does anything he can to get ejected," Gobert said.

The next game between the Warriors and the Timberwolves is on March 24, 2024.

