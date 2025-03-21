Steph Curry Injury Update: NBA insider breaks massive news on Warriors star's status post pelvic MRI

During the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors matchup Thursday, Steph Curry had an early exit after suffering an injury. While he is expected to miss some time, it appears the star guard avoided devastating news.

Ad

On Friday afternoon, NBA insider Shams Charania provided the latest regarding the former MVP. An MRI revealed that Curry suffered a pelvic contusion, but there is no structural damage. The Warriors are going to be cautious with him moving forward as he starts to receive treatment.

Steph Curry will be out of action to kick off the Warriors' upcoming stretch, but it remains unclear just how long he'll be sidelined.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This is big news for the Warriors, as they've been one of the NBA's hottest teams since the trade deadline. With Curry not missing significant time, it keeps their playoff aspirations alive.

The injury occurred while Steph Curry was driving to the basket. He was met at the rim by a pair of Raptors defenders and proceeded to take a hard fall on his back. After lying on the ground for some time, he exited the game and did not return.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite Curry's premature exit, the Warriors still managed to rally and beat the Raptors by a final score of 117-114.

Steve Kerr touched on Steph Curry's injury postgame vs Raptors

Following the nail-biting win over the Toronto Raptors, head coach Steve Kerr touched on Steph Curry's hard fall in the third quarter. He stated that early on the All-Star guard was hopeful he could return to action. That said, the staff ended up holding him out so that he could get imaging done on his pelvic area.

Ad

"Pelvic, tailbone area," Kerr said. "He was trying to come back. He thought he might be able to come back and we just decided not to risk anything. Hopefully it's not bad."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Being cautious was certainly the right approach for the Warriors, especially at this point in the season. With only a few weeks to go until the playoffs, the last thing they want to do is overexert their top player and risk further damage.

If Golden State wants any chance at being a threat in the postseason, they're going to need Curry as close to 100% as possible. Even in hindsight knowing he didn't suffer serious damage, there was no need to roll him back out after taking such a hard fall.

While Steph Curry didn't sustain a season-ending injury, Golen State will still be without him in the short term. This means the supporting cast must step up as they continue to battle for playoff seeding. Jimmy Butler will also have to take the reigns as the lone star in the lineup until his running mate can make his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.