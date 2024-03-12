Steph Curry injury update: NBA insider reports probable return timeline for Warriors' star guard

The Golden State Warriors know that having Steph Curry playing is crucial for their success as they aim to finish the season and prepare for the NBA playoffs. Fans of the Warriors can breathe a sigh of relief as, according to a report by ESPN's Kendra Andrews on Tuesday, the 10-time All-Star can start practicing again, coming off his ankle injury.

Entering Tuesday's games, the Golden State Warriors (34-30) are 10th in the Western Conference, having won 15 of their last 21 games. Steph Curry has been playing at a high level, greatly benefiting his team as they strive to make the playoffs.

Curry is averaging 24.8 points per game while shooting 47.3%, including 42.6% from 3-point range. He is also contributing 4.9 assists and 4.4 rebounds each game.

What happened to Steph Curry?

During Thursday night's three-point loss to the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry left the game with just four minutes remaining. After making a great cut to elude Bulls guard Alex Caruso, he rolled his right ankle just as he was about to prepare for a shot at the rim. It looked painful during the replay but the Warriors star was able to head to the locker room by himself.

Given the recent update on his recovery, it's a good sign that he won't be out long as the Golden State Warriors' chances of making the playoffs rests with him. He was ruled out for the final stretch of the Bulls game, finishing with 15 points.

Golden State Warriors' record without Steph Curry

This season, the Warriors have lost four of the five games that Steph Curry missed. Their lone win was on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs, putting up a 10-point victory. The team shot 49.5% and limited the Spurs to 41.9%.

The Warriors wanted to make sure that they left that matchup with a victory after dropping the previous one against a San Antonio team that played without Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell.

Jonathan Kuminga led the way with a 22-point performance, while also adding five rebounds. Additionally, Klay Thompson followed close as he chipped in 21 points on 8 of 21 shooting.

In the absence of Curry, Chris Paul stepped up confidently in the starting guard position, turning back the clock with a classic 19-point effort that included nine rebounds and eight assists.

It was a team effort win for the Golden State Warriors as they are in a challenging stretch this season, awaiting the return of their superstar point guard.