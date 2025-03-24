Steph Curry Injury Update: NBA insider reveals Warriors star's potential return timeline from pelvic bruise

Steph Curry is out with an injury, and it's unclear when exactly the Golden State Warriors star will make his return. An NBA insider confirmed that an MRI showed that Curry sustained a pelvic bruise. His injury came against the Toronto Raptors last Thursday. He scored 17 points in 25 minutes.

Shams Charania reported that Curry's return isn't certain at the moment. Curry is expected to join the Golden State Warriors as they visit the Miami Heat on Tuesday. However, his presence in Miami doesn't mean he's automatically going to play with his team.

Charania also reported that Curry's status for Tuesday's game will depend on how his pelvic bruise responds to the treatment. In the worst-case scenario, Curry could make a return either on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans or on Sunday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Hawks take advantage of Steph Curry's absence

Golden State Warriors at Atlanta Hawks - Source: Imagn

The Golden State Warriors took on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday night as they began a six-game road trip. Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski did all that they could to beat the Hawks without their leader, Steph Curry, by their side.

Butler was the Warriors' best player, with 25 points, eight assists, four rebounds and one steal. Moody put up 20 points, five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block. As for Podziemski, he came up with 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, three Hawks had double-double performances in a 124-115 victory.

Trae Young was the star of the show as he put up 25 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and one steal. Onyeka Okongwu dominated the paint and showed his true colors as a center. The Hawks' big man added 22 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks. Meanwhile, Dyson Daniels put up 12 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

The Warriors are now set to face Jimmy Butler's former team, the Miami Heat, on Tuesday. How Steph Curry's bruised pelvis responds to treatment will determine when he can come back to help his team get back in the win column.

