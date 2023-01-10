Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors superstar listed as questionable, could make return against Phoenix Suns

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors has not played since injuring his left shoulder on December 14 in Indiana. Curry has ramped up his rehab and could make his return on Tuesday (January 10) against the Phoenix Suns.

According to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors have listed Curry as questionable for Tuesday's game. They had listed him as probable earlier in the day, but he was downgraded to questionable a few hours later.

Holmes noted that the Warriors are hoping to have Curry back in the lineup this week. General manager Bob Myers told reporters last week that the four-time MVP could be back on January 13, while coach Steve Kerr confirmed the date as realistic.

Steph Curry said last week that everything was going perfectly in his rehab from shoulder injury. Curry told the Warriors broadcast on NBC Sports that he's hoping to make his return this week. The four-time champ even called his injury 'weird':

"Everything is heading in the right direction in terms of getting back," Curry said. "Hopefully, next week. Weird injury for me just in terms of something I haven't had before. Just getting through that initial healing process, be on the court for the past couple of days, really trying to test it. See where I am."

The two-time MVP is listed as probable on the team’s injury report entering Tuesday’s game against Phoenix at Chase Center.

Golden State Warriors need Steph Curry back

The Golden State Warriors are 6-5 since losing Steph Curry to injury. The defending champs started off poorly without Curry at 1-3, with blowout losses against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

The Warriors then reeled off five straight wins against teams such as the Memphis Grizzlies, Portland Trail Blazers and Atlanta Hawks. However, their streak was ended by Detroit Pistons, the current second-worst team in the NBA. The Warriors followed that up with a lackluster performance against the Orlando Magic.

Jordan Poole has stepped up in Steph Curry's absence, but the Golden State Warriors still need their best player on the court. Curry has been having an amazing season, averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals before his injury.

The two-time MVP has carried the Warriors since their championship run last season. He did not struggle at the start of the campaign, but the team has failed to make any significant progress.

Golden State might be sixth in the West standings with a 20-20 record, but the conference is unpredictable this season. They're just 2.5 games behind a top-four spot but are only two games ahead of the 13th seed.

