Steph Curry Injury Update: Warriors' superstar to miss multiple games after ankle injury

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry sustained a right ankle injury on Thursday night during their 125-122 home defeat against the Chicago Bulls. Curry underwent an MRI to assess the extent of the injury.

ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the MRI results were favorable, showing no significant damage, and the esteemed point guard is not anticipated to face a prolonged absence from the court. The timeline for Curry's return will hinge on the response of his ankle to the ongoing treatment.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Warriors have offered a sigh of relief to all those anxiously awaiting Curry's injury update, which states:

"The MRI indicated no structural damage to the joint and confirmed the injury as a sprained ankle. Curry will not play in tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs and will be re-evaluated again on Tuesday."

Expand Tweet

Golden State Warriors upcoming games preview without Steph Curry

The Warriors disclosed two critical updates regarding Steph Curry's injury: there is no structural damage to his ankle, and he is scheduled for another evaluation on Tuesday.

For the Golden State Warriors, the optimal scenario is that Curry avoids a lengthy absence from play. The Warriors are set to face the San Antonio Spurs in their next two matchups, games they stand a good chance of winning even without their star player. Following those games, the team will confront the Dallas Mavericks, LA Lakers, and New York Knicks.

Securing their two-time MVP's return before this challenging stretch would significantly bolster the Warriors' efforts to solidify their position in the playoff race.

This season, through 59 games, Steph Curry has averaged 26.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game. His shooting accuracy stands at 44.9% from the field and 40.7% from 3-point range.

The 35-year-old's injury holds considerable significance for the Dallas Mavericks (35-28), as they are slated to encounter the Warriors (33-29) three times in their last 19 games of the season. These matchups include a game at the American Airlines Center on Wednesday, followed by meetings on April 2 and April 5.

With merely 1.5 games separating the Mavericks and the Warriors, the outcome of their three encounters could crucially influence whether either team contends for the seventh or eighth seed, granting them two opportunities to secure a playoff berth, or finds themselves in the more precarious position of the ninth or tenth seed, facing win-or-go-home scenarios.

Should Steph Curry be unavailable for Wednesday's game or any of the subsequent meetings, his absence could tilt the scales in favor of Dallas, potentially enhancing their seeding prospects for the play-in tournament or playoffs.