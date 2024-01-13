Steph Curry injury update: What's the latest on 2x NBA MVP's status vs Milwaukee Bucks (January 13)

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors continue their four-game road trip with a game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. Curry led the Warriors to a 140-131 win in Chicago on Friday. After a largely underwhelming game, Curry caught fire down the stretch.

The Warriors star scored only six points in the first half on two-of-nine shooting. Curry turned it on in the last 24 minutes, bagging 21 points and six assists, shooting four 3s. The Warriors stormed back from a 13-point halftime deficit to beat the Bulls and snap a two-game losing streak.

Steph Curry injury update

Steph Curry stays off the injury report despite playing 25 consecutive games. According to reports, Steph Curry will not play tonight against Milwaukee Bucks as he has been offered rest. The two-time MVP has missed only two games this season because of a knee injury. Curry sustained the injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 116-110 loss on Nov. 12.

What happened to Steph Curry?

Curry sustained a knee injury on Nov. 12 against the Timberwolves. The two-time NBA MVP injured himself in the second half of the game, landing badly on his knee after a layup attempt. He sustained a sore knee that kept him out for the following two games.

Steph Curry and Warriors face an anomaly of a season

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are amid an unusual season. Over the past 10 years under coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors, when healthy, haven't looked so underwhelming. Golden State hasn't looked the same since their 2023 playoffs second-round loss to the LA Lakers.

Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson have been a shadow of their All-Star selves, while Draymond Green's season has been outlined by his suspensions. On the other hand, Curry, after a hot start, flamed out.

Since Christmas, Curry's averaged 22.1 points and 5.9 assists but shot only 36.2%, including 32.7% from 3 across nine games. Before that, he produced 28.9 ppg on 47/42/93 splits in 27 outings.

When healthy, the Warriors haven't been three games below .500 after 37 games since 2014, but that's where they are this year. The Warriors are 12th in the West, seemingly struggling to keep a hold among the top 10 of the standings. Golden State has already had four starting lineup changes because of their poor performance.

It's unlike them to go through an inconsistent phase and not bounce back immediately, but it is where they find themselves right now. However, the Warriors seemingly showed flashes of brilliance in Friday's comeback win over the Bulls.

The starters executed their roles well, especially in the second half, turning things around and reminding the league of what a capable force they can be if they find their rhythm. Steph Curry also seemed to have rediscovered his shooting efficiency. It could be a pivotal phase for the Dubs.