Steph Curry issues quiet threat to Rockets ahead of elimination Game 7: "We'd take that all day long"

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors saw their 3-1 lead vanish as the Houston Rockets won Games 5 and 6 to force a do-or-die Game 7 in their first-round series. Despite their backs being against the wall, Curry, who has won four NBA titles, issued a quiet warning about being in another deciding game in the playoffs.

Acknowledging the Warriors’ struggles during the regular season, Curry said that they are ready for the challenge as they look to finally pounce on their final opportunity to advance to the second round in Game 7.

"In February, if you told us we had a Game 7, we'd take that all day long. How we got here? Not happy about it, but we do have another opportunity,” he said.

The Warriors missed 13 straight shots in Game 6 to stumble late and allow the Rockets to revive their chances following a poor start in the series. Curry put the Warriors on his back with 29 points on six 3-pointers, but it was still not enough as the series moves back to Houston for the decider.

Steph Curry, 37, has been in five Game 7s before, famously in the 2016 NBA Finals, where the Warriors lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers to blow a 3-1 lead in their iconic championship series.

The Warriors also faced the Rockets in a Game 7 in the 2018 Western Conference Finals, where Houston missed a historic 27 straight 3-pointers as Golden State advanced to the NBA Finals. It was Curry’s third NBA title alongside Kevin Durant.

Steph Curry locks in for Game 7 against the Houston Rockets

Geared with the most experience in Game 7s, Steph Curry detailed what mentality the Warriors should have to advance to the second round and avoid a long vacation in the offseason.

"If you don't show up with that appropriate mentality, then you got a long vacation ahead of you. You know you don't want to be the team that's packing up,” he said.

“We're packing for a week getting on this plane to go to Texas and hopefully go to Minnesota right after. That's the approach. I know we're all excited about the fact that we still have life left even though these last two games haven't gone our way,” Curry added.

Game 7 for the Warriors and the Rockets is on Sunday in Houston. The winner will suit up against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

