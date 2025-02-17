Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and others stunned as Damian Lillard loses $100,000 shooting challenge to young fan

Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and the Chase Center crowd watched the thrilling 3-point shootout between Damian Lillard and a fan named Jaren on Sunday. The event, hosted by Mr. Beast, required the fan to hit one triple before Dame Time made three. Bedlam erupted in the arena when the unheralded participant beat one of the NBA’s all-time greatest shooters in the contest.

Curry, Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Lillard’s Team OGs teammates, stood in rapt attention to the competition. KD and the-two time MVP simultaneously raised their hands when Jaren made the winning shot. Harden looked shocked, while Tatum could only put his hands over his head.

Damian Lillard shot a little farther out than Jaren but led 2-0. After a contest that went much longer than expected, the fan eventually hit the most surprising shot of the night to pull off the upset. Lillard, a back-to-back NBA 3-point shootout winner, could only laugh after losing the competition. The All-Star guard joined others in showering the fan with the $100K Mr.Beast guaranteed to the winner.

Damian Lillard, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant helped Team OGs to a win against Team Rising Stars.

Damian Lillard shook off the stunning loss to Jaren in the Mr. Beast $100K Challenge. He came off the bench for Shaquille O’Neal’s Team OGs against Team Candace’s Rising Stars. With the veteran team ahead 37-35, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry and Jayson Tatum missed 3-pointers that would have won them the game.

A layup by KD put Team OGs on the brink of a win before Dame Time drilled the winning shot. Lillard found himself open after a pick-and-pop play with Durant. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar faked off his defender for the game-winning 3-pointer. The triple pushed the OGs to a 42-35 victory and a date with Team Chuck’s Internationals for the championship.

Damian Lillard finished the game with nine points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal. He went 3-for-5, including 3-for-4 from behind the arc. Steph Curry tallied eight points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal. Kevin Durant had four points, three rebounds and three assists.

