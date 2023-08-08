The Golden State Warriors have featured a star pair of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson since early in their dynasty. While the two have come to form one of the most lethal backcourt duos in league history, the two apparently took their time to get familiar.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have been arguably the most significant and vital elements to the Golden State Warriors' success in recent history. While Curry has undeniably changed the game with his 3-point shooting and unique style of playing, Thompson has had just as much of an impact in doing so.

The duo's 3-point shooting prowess led to them being dubbed the "Splash Brothers". With four NBA titles under their belt, it goes without saying that Curry and Thompson make for a a successful pair.

However, it is surprising to note that their relationship was not always as strong as it is now. In a recent episode of "Podcast P with Paul George," Klay revealed that during his rookie year, he and Steph rarely spoke.

"I don't really have that many stories about Steph from my rookie year because we didn't really speak that much. I was so quiet. When you're a rookie you don't want to step on the vets' toes."

"I was like the anti-Draymond, Draymond came in he was just yapping the whole time, and he was making his presence felt. I was just kind of in the background like I'm going to do my work like a quiet assassin and just observe."

Klay's excuse for not speaking to Steph Curry was also borne out of the latter's absence due to injury. In 2011-12 season, Curry only played in 26 games. This didn't give the duo much time to build rapport.

Needless to say, the two eventually came around to it during Team USA practices in Thompson's third-year. After a successful 2014 FIBA campaign, Klay and Steph set off on becoming a championship-worthy duo in the NBA.

Can Steph Curry bring the Warriors back to winning ways next season?

The Golden State Warriors may not have succeeded in defending their title. However, it isn't wise to count out the Dubs while Steph Curry is on the floor.

The Warriors haven't had the most eye-popping offseason thus far. Outside of Chris Paul's acquisition, Golden State have made some fairly lackluster moves. But this could be beneficial as they merely rounded out their roster.

With the core intact, the Dubs are still a force to be reckoned with. With an experienced floor general in Paul on the floor, Curry and Thompson could be due to have an extremely efficient scoring season.

