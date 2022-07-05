“Everybody be like ‘man look at little light skin boys, they all soft a**es, no motherf**kers ain’t soft” - Former NBA champion says Steph Curry and Klay Thompson play hard, says they ain’t no b***h

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have been a significant part of the Golden State Warriors' success, but some have questioned their toughness. Iman Shumpert does not think they are soft, as he believes they play hard on the court.

Shumpert faced the Warriors' superstar backcourt several times during his years with the Cleveland Cavaliers. As a result, he has a good understanding of who Curry and Thompson are as players.

During a recent segment on his podcast, Shumpert spoke about what it was like facing the Warriors duo.

"If you go back and look, we could talk as much shit as we want. Like Steph and Klay ain't no b***h."

His former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate J.R. Smith also chimed in on what it was like to face Steph and Klay.

"Nah, they ain't no b***h. That's the funny thing. Cuz everybody be like, man, look at little light skin boys. They all soft a**es. No, motherf**kers ain't soft. They work hard, they play hard, they work hard. Them motherf**kers go."

While Steph Curry and Klay Thompson do flop to get calls from time to time, Shumpert was quick to point out that they can switch. Instead of fishing for fouls, Curry and Thompson would start fighting back against Iman Shumpert and Smith.

"They stop flopping and they start smacking our hand off. Straight up. I was like, oh you really? Bro when that shit, I seen them motherf**kers go I'm like man, Oh you one of them? I had respect. It was, it was like that war that we had with them."

Golden State and Cleveland were at war for four straight years, and Shumpert and Smith played vital roles during that war. They must find ways to stop, or at least slowdown, Curry and Thompson.

Still, the wars between the four guards have net led to hate from Shumpert today.

Despite the rivalry, Iman Shumpert loves Steph Curry and Klay Thompson

Iman Shumpert loves Curry and Thompson after years of facing them for championships.

After facing off for years, it would not be surprising for Iman Shumpert to hold some dislike for Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. Instead, Shumpert expressed admiration towards Thompson and Curry.

"I love him. I love that guy. Steph too, man. Steph was talking shit, man. Call me a b***h and everything bro. That's cool bro. I'm glad you got that in you. I'm serious man. Cuz you could have just let me do it."

Klay Thompson and Steph Curry earned the respect of Iman Shumpert during their battles against one another. Steph and Klay's brotherhood has earned them love from several players, fans, and one another.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson's chemistry and toughness have earned them respect from Iman Shumpert and J.R. Smith.

