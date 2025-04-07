Steph Curry leapfrogs Hall of Famer for massive career achievement after 3-point game

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry crossed Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller for the 24th spot in the league's all-time leading scoring list during their home matchup against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Ad

Though Curry finished with a career-low three points in the game due to a rough shooting night, it was enough to bring his career points total up to 25,821 and leapfrog Miller's total of 25,279 points.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Steph Curry crossed the mark when he hit a deep 3 during the final moments of the second quarter. After that, he shot 0-of-7 for the remainder of the game as the Warriors snapped their five-game win streak with a 106-96 loss to the Rockets.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The career-low output by the four-time NBA champion was especially surprising given the hot streak he was on in the past few games. Steph Curry averaged 41.6 points in the prior three games, shooting 51.3% from the field, including 50.0% from beyond the arc.

Following their loss on Sunday, the Golden State Warriors slipped to a 46-32 record and are in a four-way tie for fifth in the Western Conference standings. With just four regular-season games remaining, Curry and the Warriors must bounce back strong to clinch their spot in the playoffs.

Ad

Reggie Miller congratulates Steph Curry on passing him on NBA all-time scoring list

After Steph Curry overtook him on the NBA all-time scoring list on Sunday, Reggie Miller shared a video congratulating the Warriors star for his achievement. The clip started with Miller's 10-year-old son, Ryker, sending his best wishes to Curry while also relaying a light-hearted warning.

Ad

"Congratulations Steph on moving up and scoring this and passing my dad," Ryker said. "But just know, I'm coming for you."

Reggie backed up his son while also relaying his respects to Curry.

"He says he’s coming for you. Oh, and by the way, No. 1, congratulations. Unbelievable. Keep moving, my friend," Reggie said.

The NBA legend further shared his thoughts on the possibility that Ryker and Steph's son, Canon, may carry forward their shooting legacy in the future.

Ad

"We think, Ryker and Canon, they're going to be the new Splash Brothers. Let's say 2040 splash brothers," Miller said. "Let's do it. Congratulations, my friend."

Expand Tweet

The Golden State Warriors hit the road to face the Phoenix Suns next on Tuesday, followed by a home matchup against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mathews Kannanthara Mathews Kannanthara is a journalist and a basketball enthusiast who specializes in the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda. While his educational background lies in architecture, his passion for basketball has been nurtured through years of playing as captain for school and college teams, winning various tournaments along the way.



As a fan of the Golden State Warriors, Mathews is drawn to the leadership and the 'I can do all things' approach of 'Chef Curry.' He also holds fond memories of Kobe Bryant's legendary 60-point farewell game.



Mathews strives to deliver top-notch content by understanding his readers' preferences and conducting thorough research. Beyond basketball, Mathews puts his energy into music, showcasing his talent as a drummer. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.