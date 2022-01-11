"What did Bron say that one time? You don’t" - Steph Curry reminisces about an old LeBron James comment on how he can be stopped

Two-time Most Valuable Player, Steph Curry, went undercover on an episode of “Actually Me” by GQ. He was featured going on various social media platforms under the name “Actually Stephen Curry” to reply to questions from fans. He took a couple of questions from each platform and on Quora, he stumbled upon one that asked about how Steph Curry can be stopped.

Steph is known around the league for being a difficult player to guard. Many of his peers have also openly discussed his ability to make tough shots. Steph Curry recalled a LeBron James interview from the past, saying:

“What did Bron say that one time? ‘You don’t’? I like that line. I had to steal it from him. I like that one.”

LeBron and Steph have competed against each other at a high level for quite some time now. The two have met in the NBA Finals for four consecutive years from 2015 to 2018. Steph Curry had the upper hand in head-to-head clashes, going 3-1 over LeBron James. It was during this run that LeBron had high praise for Steph in an interview, as he said:

“Well, he [Steph Curry] has a great motor. I think a lot of people don’t understand how great his motor is, he never stops moving. His ball handling, his ability to shoot the ball off the dribble, and off the catch. You know, it’s uncanny. I think there’s never been a guy in our league to shoot the ball as well as he does.”

The reference Steph made came after a follow-up question when the interviewer asked James how he would slow him down. LeBron was quick to respond, saying:

“Same way you slow me down, you can’t.”

Steph Curry and LeBron James have quite a rivalry

Steph and LeBron are often mentioned together in MVP discussions. The two have been consistently good over the years, leading their respective teams to long playoff runs.

Their clash first began in the 2015 NBA Finals. LeBron James was already a proven force in the league, while Curry was yet to draw some blood. LeBron James had better numbers in their first championship series, averaging 36.6 points, 12.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists. But Steph’s averages of 26 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists were enough to secure his first title, winning in six games.

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina Warriors coach Steve Kerr on where he ranks the Steph Curry-LeBron James rivalry in the history of the NBA Warriors coach Steve Kerr on where he ranks the Steph Curry-LeBron James rivalry in the history of the NBA https://t.co/jS8cpgu7w1

LeBron James was back gunning for the 2016 NBA Finals with one of the best all-round performances. In seven games, he averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks. Curry on the other hand, averaged 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists. After winning Game 7 by four points, 93-89, the 2016 NBA Championship went to the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James was ecstatic as he lifted the NBA trophy for his hometown franchise.

The next two seasons went in favor of the Golden State Warriors as they strengthened their roster by signing Kevin Durant away from the Oklahoma City Thunder. They became very difficult to beat after that, as the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 4-1 in 2017 and were swept 4-0 in 2018.

Also Read Article Continues below

Steph Curry and LeBron James' constant clashes at the highest level of the game have aided them in building mutual respect for each other.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra