“Steph Curry led a contingent across country… to get down on bended knee and beg Kevin Durant” - Skip Bayless says Steph Curry is the only superstar who would’ve sacrificed and get a player clearly better than him

Despite Steph Curry's 31-point display in Game 3 against the Boston Celtics, the Golden State Warriors lost 116-100 on Wednesday night. The Celtics have a 2-1 series lead 2-1 heading to Game 4 in Boston on Friday night.

Game 4: Warriors vs. Celtics

Fri. 9:00pm/et on ABC The @celtics win Game 3 and take a 2-1 lead in the 2022 #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV Game 4: Warriors vs. CelticsFri. 9:00pm/et on ABC The @celtics win Game 3 and take a 2-1 lead in the 2022 #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV!Game 4: Warriors vs. CelticsFri. 9:00pm/et on ABC https://t.co/CLFwjeF8Pt

Analyst Skip Bayless said that the Warriors are in dire need of Kevin Durant. He made some references to Durant's exit from the Warriors in 2019 and claimed that the Warriors could have won the 2019 Finals against the Lakers if they had Durant.

He talked about Curry travelling across the country to see KD on Long Island to persuade him to return to the Warriors – an act Bayless said no NBA greats would do.

"All I know for sure is that then Steph Curry led a contingent across country, a Golden State Warriors contingent all the way to the tip of Long Island to get down on bended knee and beg Kevin Durant to please come save the Warriors," Bayless said.

"I have friends, long-time Golden State fans, a couple of them who ask me what superstar would have gladly sacrificed to get Kevin Durant? Well, none would have, because none would stoop to doing that.

"Only Steph did that. And all the greats, all the top 10ers, the legit top 10ers, there's no way they'd say I need to go get another player better than me to save me. That's what Steph did.

"'I got to go get a guy who's clearly better than I am to save my legacy,' because looming on the horizon was LeBron (James) and Kyrie (Irving) and Kevin Love again and then again, collision course."

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors schooled in Game 3 by the Boston Celtics

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors drives against Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics in the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden on Wednesday in Boston, Massachusetts

Having won Game 2, the Golden State Warriors went on the road to TD Garden with momentum on their side. A n11-point deficit in the first quarter got the Warriors shaken. Despite the 17 points scored by Klay Thompson and Steph Curry in the second quarter, the Celtics extended their lead to 12 points by halftime.

He's up to 15 points in Q3 on ABC Steph Curry drains the 3 to give the @warriors the lead!He's up to 15 points in Q3 on ABC Steph Curry drains the 3 to give the @warriors the lead!He's up to 15 points in Q3 on ABC 🔥 https://t.co/uJ9NE8aS63

With the Warriors covering an eight-point deficit in the third quarter, a fourth-quarter slump saw the Celtics finish off the Warriors 116-100. Thompson and Curry were responsible for 56% of the Warriors' total points. Jordan Poole had yet another low-scoring game, posting only 10 points.

StatMuse @statmuse Steph Curry 4Q stats in the Finals:



6 PTS

3 AST

3 TOV

3-10 FG

0-3 3P

-30 Steph Curry 4Q stats in the Finals:6 PTS3 AST3 TOV3-10 FG0-3 3P-30 https://t.co/FKDslBgRbl

The Celtics' points were distributed across their top three players: Jaylen Brown (27), Jayson Tatum (26) and Marcus Smart (24). Al Horford and Grant Williams were good for 11 and 10 respectively, with Robert Williams III registering eight points and 10 rebounds.

Marc D'Amico @Marc_DAmico Just an EPIC response by the @celtics ! Blew an 18-point lead and fell behind 83-82 -- then outscored Golden State 34-17 the rest of the way to take a 2-1 series lead. Absolutely incredible! Just an EPIC response by the @celtics! Blew an 18-point lead and fell behind 83-82 -- then outscored Golden State 34-17 the rest of the way to take a 2-1 series lead. Absolutely incredible! https://t.co/Uym4bzEmy2

