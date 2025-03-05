Steph Curry links up with Jalen Hurts, Brandon Graham & more to celebrate Draymond Green’s birthday bash

Draymond Green celebrated with two Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles at his birthday party on Wednesday. Green, who turned 35 on March 4th, had a celebration that saw stars from the NFL turn up to wish him a happy birthday.

Jalen Hurts and Brandon Graham, fresh off their Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs, showed up and took part in the festivity.

Green felt the love from his NBA and NFL friends at his surprise party.

The celebration comes after Green and Steph Curry won a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Green and Curry have been teammates throughout their entire careers, from their rookie seasons in the NBA to four titles, cementing themselves as one of the best dynasties in league history.

Along the way, the four-time champions have made friends across sports, including Hurts and Graham, who have been friends of the Warriors for years. The Eagles players are coming off an outstanding achievement themselves, securing the franchise's second Lombardi trophy and first since 2018.

Green's friendship with Brandon Graham spans years after the two bonded through their fiery personalities.

Draymond Green supported Brandon Graham ahead of Super Bowl LIX

When Brandon Graham's wife Carlyne teased that her husband might be playing in Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs, Draymond Green and his wife Hazel Renee were amongst the first to show excitement at the defensive end's return to the field. Both couples have supported the other as the athletes have chased excellence in the NFL and NBA.

Graham did end up playing in the Super Bowl, helping the Eagles to a 40-22 victory, much to the joy of Draymond Green and his family. The two have gone back and forth and serve similar roles on their respective teams. Both are leaders in their locker rooms alongside other veterans and have done a lot to build the team's culture.

While Draymond Green took the time to celebrate his 35th birthday with the Eagles players, he has his sights set on a lofty goal. He and Steph Curry are fighting to add a fifth trophy to their resume as their careers inch closer to an end. With the addition of Jimmy Butler via trade at the deadline, the Warriors have been reinvigorated and are a dark horse candidate to make a deep playoff run.

