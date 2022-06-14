"We gotta add a little Salt Bae type of seasoning on it!" - Nick Wright questions the media narrative and hype around Steph Curry's performances, discusses Magic Johnson's quote about Curry being MVP even if he loses the Finals

Steph Curry was unrelenting against the Boston Celtics in Game 4, helping the Golden State Warriors even the series at 2-2. Curry recorded a double-double with 43 points and 10 rebounds, shooting an efficient 53.8% in Friday's 107-97 win.

The win was really important for the Warriors, as going down 3-1 would have been a tough spot to be in. Curry came out with an elimination-game mindset, making some really tough shots through contact. Curry converted seven attempts from deep and has made at least five 3-pointers per game throughout the finals.

On “First Things First,” Nick Wright lauded Curry for rising to the challenge:

“The moment demanded a masterpiece, and Steph delivered a masterpiece. That was the best game of Steph’s career. This was a must win. They couldn’t go down 3-1 in this spot. So that’s why it was the best game of his career.”

Curry's greatness has been a big matter of discussion in the media. Against the well-oiled Celtics defense, which Kevin Durant struggled against, Curry is having his best series of the playoffs.

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson I think no matter who wins the Golden State vs. Boston series, Steph Curry should be the MVP because he’s been dominant in the first four games! I think no matter who wins the Golden State vs. Boston series, Steph Curry should be the MVP because he’s been dominant in the first four games!

There have been claims from various media outlets and reportedly Magic Johnson, suggesting Steph Curry should be the finals MVP – whether the Warriors win or lose. In response, Nick Wright said:

“Well, look again at the Magic Johnson quote. So, Wildes, this is always the case with Steph. It’s not good enough for us to be honest about what we’re seeing in the performance. We gotta add a little Salt Bae type of seasoning on it. We gotta add a little bit extra.”

Irrespective of the narrative, Curry has done some great things this season. With just three games possibly left to earn the title, Curry will be expected to maintain his contribution – being the most impactful player on the team. His good nights are what drives confidence into his teammates, and the Warriors need every ounce of that confidence for the road ahead.

Steph Curry has been dominant for the Golden State Warriors

The double-double in Game 4 was Curry’s third of the playoffs, and the most crucial one. Only a handful of players can put up 40-point double-doubles with regularity. Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are on that list, being the centerpieces of their teams.

Wright went on to signify the impact of the rare 40-point double-doubles:

“40-point double-doubles in the finals, they matter. That’s why the three times Giannis did it in last year’s finals, we remember it. When Jimmy Butler and LeBron did it in the finals the year before, we remember. When LeBron did it five different times against Golden State, we remember.”

Curry was decisive in evening the series, but a lot more will be expected from him in the coming games. He is already contributing at a high-level, averaging 34.3 points and shooting 49.0% from deep. However, Curry will be determined to win at all costs.

