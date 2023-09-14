"His game is solid for a man of his schedule" - Steph Curry looks back on playing golf with Barack Obama, sending him signature shoes

Steph Curry is quite the golfer, to go along with his illustrious basketball career. As such, he has hit the links with plenty of other star power during his time.

Curry even won the tournament at Lake Tahoe, and has featured on nationally televised celebrity match-play events. He also played with former US President Barack Obama, back in 2015.

Steph Curry recently discussed the game while appearing on “Sneaker Shopping with Complex,” remembering that Obama held his own on the course:

“His game is solid for a man of his schedule,” Curry said.

Most U.S. presidents have a tradition of taking up golf, and Obama was no different. The former president also made a name for himself on the basketball court. Obama once played with the national championship-winning North Carolina basketball team, and many players have said that the old man can hoop.

He may not be a Splash Brother, but the Golden State Warriors superstar likes Obama as a golf partner:

“We have a lot of fun out there,” Curry said.

The connection even went down to the toes. Steph Curry said Obama was rocking some of Under Armour and Curry’s first golf shoes. The brand was one of the first to combine the look of a basketball shoe with a golf spike.

That was not the only shoe connection between the two, as the NBA star said he sent a pair of his signature shoes to Obama to hoop in:

“I definitely sent him a pair,” Curry said. “I had to make sure he felt the respect I had for the office and things at that time. We got to visit the office a couple times, but yeah I gave him a pair so he could have a little memorabilia.”

Curry wore his ‘Back2Back’ Curry 3’s on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in 2017. It was also the last week Obama was in office as president, so the Warriors player sent him a pair of the MLK-honoring shoes as a thank-you for the president’s service to the nation and friendship.

Steph Curry's newest signature shoes

Last month, Steph Curry unveiled the latest model in his signature shoe line, the Curry 11. It continues his long partnership with Under Armour and his own brand. This is the fourth shoe to be released under his own signature brand subsidiary of the company, much like Jordan Brand is under Nike.

The first images of the shoe feature a black-and-white colorway with mint green accents. The shoe is expected to drop later this fall.

The shoe will feature Flow technology. It is the same tech used in his previous shoe. The Flow cushioning on the forefront of the shoe provides extra support for all angles of the toebox.