  • Steph Curry makes important announcement while sharing pictures with Cooper Flagg and Cameron Brink

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 09, 2025 06:11 GMT
Steph Curry standing next to Cooper Flagg and Cameron Brink
Steph Curry announces the return of Curry Camp, which has helped the likes of Cooper Flagg and Cameron Brink hone their skills. Credit: Curry/IG

For several years, Steph Curry has helped mold the future of basketball by hosting a camp for bright young players to hone their skills. Now, Curry is letting the world know that the ninth edition of this camp is coming soon.

On Friday, the Golden State Warriors star went on Instagram to announce the return of "Curry Camp." In his IG post, Curry posted images of big names in the NBA and WNBA who have gone through his camp in the past. These big names include Cooper Flagg, the top selection in this year's NBA draft, and Curry's god-sister Cameron Brink, who is in her second season with the LA Sparks.

Flagg is set to make his NBA debut when the 2025-26 season tips off in October, while Brink recently made her return to WNBA action after an ACL tear sidelined her for over a year.

Other prominent players included in Curry's post are Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers, twins Amen and Ausar Thompson, Atlanta Dream guard Te-Hina Paopao, and 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle.

Curry Camp, which was first organized in 2014, targets the holistic growth of the athletes selected by Curry's team. The last edition of this camp was held two years ago; along with Flagg, the camp's 2023 participants included Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and AJ Dybantsa.

Some of the players who attended this camp have gone on to face Curry himself over the past several NBA seasons. During the 2024-25 campaign, Castle got to square off against the four-time NBA champion, an experience that he described as being "starstruck." In addition, Amen Thompson competed for the Houston Rockets squad that took Curry's Warriors to seven games in the first round of the playoffs.

"He would type in his name on Twitter at halftime": Steph Curry's brother-in-law shares story about Warriors star drawing motivation from online critics

In a clip posted on the X account of "Straight to Cam," a podcast co-hosted by Brink, Curry's brother-in-law Damion Lee shared a story about the Warriors star using online criticism as a fuel for better performance.

"I was next to him in the locker room," Lee recalled. "He would type in his name on Twitter at halftime and it'd be, Stephen Curry this, whatever. He'd look at it, probably for a minute or two, close his phone, put it down, and go crazy in the second half."

Lee, who is married to Curry's sister Sydel, won the 2022 NBA championship alongside Curry. For good measure, a highly motivated Curry also won Finals MVP that year.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
