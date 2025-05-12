Steph Curry melts hearts with emotional message for wife Ayesha Curry amid injury battle: "Couldn’t do any of this without you"

Steph Curry posted a heartfelt message for his wife, Ayesha Curry, as the couple celebrated Mother's Day. Ever since the couple tied the knot, Ayesha has had to deal with Steph's busy NBA schedule. While he was trying to make it big in his basketball career, she took care of their home and family.

Sharing pictures of the two together and some of Ayesha with their kids on Instagram on Sunday, Steph wrote:

"Not enough words to describe what you mean to our family- all the sacrifice, holding down the fort while I’m gone. All the road trips, the crazy schedules, the missed holidays, through it all you’re the backbone of our family.

"Couldn’t do any of this without you and our four babies are beyond blessed to have you as their Mama! @ayeshacurry."

While it's heartwarming to see Steph Curry showing his wife some love on social media, fans are still concerned about his hamstring injury. Curry was taken out of the semifinal matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves after 13 minutes of play in Game 1. This was unfortunate timing as there's a possibility that he might not make it back on time to help his Golden State Warriors.

The Wolves took a 2-1 series lead in Game 3 on Saturday. According to reports, the earliest Curry could make his return on the hardwood is by Game 6. Having that in mind, the Warriors need to do all they can to win at least one more game without Steph by their side.

Steph Curry heartbroken in Game 3 loss

While Steph Curry isn't available to play, he was present on the bench when he witnessed the Minnesota Timberwolves beat his Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Losing a playoff game isn't new to Steph; however, given how close the game was, it stung a bit more knowing that Game 3 could've favored the Warriors. The Wolves secured a 102-97 victory.

With the final minutes of the fourth quarter winding down, the camera caught Curry looking frustrated with the situation.

Despite Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga's efforts to try and win it for the Warriors, it's no surprise that they need Steph Curry to lead the charge. The good news is that Game 3 was a close fight, which means there's still a chance that Golden State could win it without Curry.

If they manage to win at least one more game, then they can secure Steph's highly anticipated Game 6 return.

