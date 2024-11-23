Steph Curry and Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine Jordan react to Jayson Tatum's White House visit

In keeping with tradition, the NBA champions, Boston Celtics, visited the White House on Thursday and met with President Joe Biden. Jayson Tatum shared photos of the visit on Instagram Friday, drawing reactions from Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Michael Jordan's daughter, Jasmine Jordan.

"Champs went to the White House 🏆," Tatum captioned the post.

"This," Jasmine wrote, followed by a green heart and a waving hand emoji.

"Congrats bro," Curry wrote.

Image via Jayson Tatum's IG

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown talked about the White House visit

After celebrating the franchise's 18th NBA championship at the White House, Jayson Tatum spoke about his experience.

“It was [a] cool [experience],” Tatum said. “A lot of us, my first time here, getting to meet President [Joe] Biden. ... It’s something you’ve always watched as a kid, and now, to be a part of that tradition, it’s something we’ll always remember.”

Tatum's co-star, Jaylen Brown, had a similar approach, saying he would love to celebrate these accomplishments with his teammates regardless of the setting.

"Everything is a political decision if you ask me," Brown said when asked by CelticsBlog's Noa Dalzell how players decide whether to attend or not. ... "It's about our group, so, to celebrate with our group that we did something special is pretty cool to me."

Brown is well-known for being an activist and social justice advocate. Even so, he believes there's a time and place for everything, and he wasn't there to do politics.

“In that moment, we were there to celebrate our championship,” Brown said. “But even in that, we’re still using our platform to bring up certain initiatives. ... All the other stuff is important, but that’s what we were there for, to cherish that moment with that moment with my teammates, with my brothers, with my guys, so that’s what I was focused on.”

The Celtics are a strong candidate to go the distance again this season.

