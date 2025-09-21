  • home icon
  Basketball
  Stephen Curry
  "Steph Curry never misses" - Fans react to NBA legend starting off Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz clash

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 21, 2025 04:27 GMT
Tennis: Laver Cup - Source: Imagn
Fans react to Steph Curry starting off Taylor Fritz and Carlos Alcaraz clash - Image Source: Imagn

The stars came out at the Laver Cup, the international indoor hard court men’s team tennis event pitting Team Europe against Team World, as Golden State Warriors icon Steph Curry showed up and even handled the coin toss for the blockbuster showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz.

Curry joined forces with tennis legend Roger Federer for the toss at Chase Center -- the Warriors’ home floor -- which sparked fan reactions marveling at the sharpshooter’s crossover presence.

“Steph Curry never misses—even in tennis! 😎🔥,” one said.

“Chef’s range is unreal - from half-court to coin toss, still automatic. 🏀🎾,” another said.
"They made me drop my drink!!” another commented.

More fans also weighed in on Curry’s cameo at the star-studded spectacle.

On the court, the American Fritz stunned Alcaraz, 6-3, 6-2, becoming just the second man to beat him since Rome and the first since Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, snapping the Spaniard’s 13-match win streak to push Team World ahead of Team Europe, 7-3.

Curry has been making the rounds in the tennis scene. Before his Laver Cup cameo, he was seen with his wife Ayesha at the US Open, where the tournament’s official account posted a photo of the couple.

Former NBA star breaks down how Steph Curry reshaped basketball

Steph Curry’s name has become inseparable from 3-point shooting, not just in the NBA but globally. He holds the all-time record with 4,058 triples and counting, averaging 3.9 makes per game.

On an episode of “Big Boy’s The Hangout,” ex-NBA forward Matt Barnes emphasized Curry’s impact, calling him both a blessing and a challenge for the sport.

"Steph was a gift and a curse to this game because everyone thinks they could do it,” he said (per SI). And he changed it completely. Not even just the NBA, but the way basketball is played, period.
"Now, I feel like it's the Steph Curry and Klay Thompson effect. But those are two of the greatest shooters, if not the two greatest shooters, we've ever seen. But now, everyone feels like shooting the 3-ball is what you need to be able to do to succeed.”

In 2024-25, Curry’s Warriors ranked second in 3-point attempts per game at 42.4, trailing only the Boston Celtics’ 48.2, though Golden State placed 15th in efficiency at 36.4%.

