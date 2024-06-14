Steph Curry opens up about teaming with 4x NBA champion LeBron James - "Just want to play around greatness"

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry talked about teaming up with LeBron James on Team USA this summer, which will give fans a chance to see two of the most influential players of the 2010s play for one team. Curry will join the national team for the first time at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, James returns to Team USA for the fourth time in his career. Fans have long wondered about seeing the four-time champion play alongside Curry. At last year's trade deadline, the Warriors probed about a possible LeBron trade from the LA Lakers, but the athlete was not open to the idea.

The Warriors star debuted his podcast "Heat Check" on Thursday with his father and former NBA player, Dell. In the first episode, they talked about Curry playing with James, who had previously named Curry as the player he would most like to team up with. The all-time leader in three-pointers is also eager to share a locker room with the LA Lakers star for the international tournament.

"Obviously, you just want to play around greatness and see that kind of talent on display every single night. That'd be interesting," Curry said. "Maybe we’ll get that, not in the NBA, maybe on a team USA type vibe."

Both Curry and James were part of the finalized roster that will fly to France for the Summer Olympics. They've teamed up with some of the best players in the NBA, namely Paul George, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum and more. After Team USA lost in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the stars decided to join the national team to avenge their loss.

Steph Curry features James in his top 5 players of his era

During one segment of their show, both Steph Curry and his father, Dell, listed the five best players of their respective eras. Curry chose the players he had played against since he was drafted to the present day.

"I'mma go from basically from 2009 to right now, we got Bron, KD, Kawhi," Curry said. "...I got obviously myself."

Curry completed his list with James Harden, who was drafted in the same year as him. The star also considered other players like Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis and his backcourt running mate, Klay Thompson.

As for Dell, he named Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon.

