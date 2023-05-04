Steph Curry to participate in The Match in June 2023: Dates and other participants explored

Steph Curry will be back on the golf course shortly after the conclusion of the 2022-23 NBA season. The Golden State Warriors star will participate in the 2023 Capital One's The Match. It will be Curry's second appearance at the event after 2020 when he teamed up with former NFL legend Peyton Manning.

This year, Curry will pair up alongside his "Splash Brother" Klay Thompson. The Warriors' backcourt duo will face reigning NFL champions, Kansas City Chiefs stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

The 2023 Capital One's The Match will be held on June 29th, 2023. TNT will exclusively air the event from 6:30 PM ET onwards from Wynn, Las Vegas.

Steph Curry will hope he represents the NBA at The Match as a five-time champion

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will face the NFL champions a Capital One The Match. The Golden State Warriors duo are coming off a championship win, but there's no guarantee they will remain champions during the 12-hole event on June 29th, 2023.

The NBA Finals will conclude only 11 days before The Match if the series stretches to seven games. Curry will hope to represent the league as a champion at the event as he will be up against the champions from another US major league.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce secured their Super Bowl win in February earlier this year after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. Curry and the Warriors, meanwhile, have a long way to go in their title defense this year.

Golden State isn't as strong as they were during their previous championship runs. They lost a lot of depth last offseason with multiple veteran free agents like Otto Porter, Damion Lee and Nemanja Bjelica leaving the team in free agency.

The Warriors have a young bench this time around. They have gotten off to a shaky start in the 2023 playoffs. Coming in as the sixth seed, the Warriors fell 0-2 against the Sacramento Kings before closing the series in seven games. They needed a 50-point outing from Steph Curry to prevail.

The Warriors have started their conference semis against LeBron James and the LA Lakers with a loss, giving up homecourt advantage. It's also a tough matchup for the Dubs, with the Lakers being in dominant form and being an experienced team. However, the Dubs have defied the odds behind Curry's heroic efforts time and again, so it won't be surprising to see them defend their title.

