"Steph Curry is the people's champ!" - Kendrick Perkins on what makes Stephen Curry unique for the NBA fans as he eyes Ray Allen's 3-point record

The NBA community has been eagerly waiting for the day Stephen Curry breaks the all-time three-point record held by Ray Allen.

Allen currently holds the record for the most three-pointers in league history, with 2,973. Heading into the game against the significantly depleted Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, Curry needed to make 16 three-pointers to beat Allen's record.

The Golden State Warriors superstar has long expressed his desire to break the record at Chase Center, and that was his chance before hitting the road for a five-game run.

Speaking on the NBA Today show, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins talked about how much the fans love Stephen Curry and how everyone is eager for him to break the record. He drew a parallel with Russell Westbrook, stating that the LA Lakers star did not get this much support on his way to setting his all-time career triple-double record.

"Watching the game last night, I witnessed something. Steph Curry is the people's champ. When you look at Steph Curry, everybody was watching his game last night. If you couldn't get to a television or your phone, if you was traveling like I was, you were watching it play by play just to see if he would break the record. That showed a lot."

"They gravitate towards him, they wanna see him. he brings such joy to the game of basketball."

Unfortunately, Stephen Curry knocked down only six three-pointers against Portland. However, he might reach the milestone against his brother in Philadelphia or, worst-case scenario, against the Indiana Pacers.

Curry needs to make 10 three-pointers to beat the record, and his highest count in a single game so far this season stands at 9.

Stephen Curry is one of the most loved NBA players right now

Stephen Curry has been a source of inspiration for fans across the world hoping to play in the NBA someday. He makes shooting look easy, but he is one of the hardest workers behind the scenes.

The Golden State Warriors guard has long been dubbed the greatest shooter of all time, but with this record, it will be indisputable. The way fans have rallied behind the All-Star guard is proof that he is really the people's champ.

The 33-year-old has received MVP chants this season in two of the most hostile arenas. It started when he traveled to Barclays Center to face off against the Brooklyn Nets and then at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

As things stand, Stephen Curry is the frontrunner for the 2022 MVP award, with the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant closely behind.

Curry is averaging 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, and 1.8 steals. While his three-point shooting has been the highlight of his 2021-22 campaign, his defense has vastly improved. He is doing a better job staying in front of opposition guards, forcing deflections and steals.

