“The championships are just getting in the way”- Steph Curry is not bothered about retirement, says he’s complacent with his prime and plans to continue playing for Warriors

Steph Curry consistently exceeds expectations and has truly elevated himself amongst the NBA's elite. The Golden State Warriors came up against the odds to win the championship, taking Curry’s ring tally to four. Curry was instrumental in the playoffs, averaging 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 22 games.

Curry played even better in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, especially in Game 4. The Warriors were crowned champions after six games and Curry won his first FInals MVP award.

Steph Curry recently turned 34, but stated that he’d like to fulfill his current contract with the Warriors before considering retirement. Curry added a not-so-subtle comment when answering the question posed by Matt Sullivan of Rolling Stone. He said:

“The championships are just getting in the way."

Prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, Steph Curry signed a four-year contract extension worth $215 million with the Warriors. He is set to earn $48 million for the 2022-23 season. This will rise each year, till it reaches $59.6 million for the 2024-25 season. Curry will be 37-years-old in the final year of his contract.

Curry also discussed getting older, how he feels currently and plans for the upcoming season:

“There are more thoughts, as you get older, of that healthy insecurity: ‘How long can this go?' I’m not afraid of what’s next, but the invisibility — the fact that when you’re in your actual prime, you’re not thinking anything else — now I have a healthy balance of both.”

Given his age, Curry may have to go through extensive training and conditioning each year. However, his work ethic and dedication is definitely reassuring for the Warriors. This makes the 2022-23 season even more exciting.

Steph Curry close to signing lifetime deal with Under Armour

Steph Curry is potentially on the verge of signing a lifetime deal worth $1 billion with Under Armour. The current deal, which is set to expire in 2024, is reportedly worth $20 million per year. It is a big jump for an aging superstar, but his success in the NBA cannot be overlooked.

To compete with Nike, Under Armour launched an apparel division in 2020 called ‘Curry Brand,’. Along with basketball shoes and apparel, due to Curry's passion for golf, the brand will also launch golf clothes and accessories.

Due to both parties having concerns over the partnership, Curry almost terminated his deal with Under Armour in 2018. However, Curry's deal was renegotiated and the two have shared a good relationship since.

