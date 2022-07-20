“Steph Curry longevity wise could actually be the Tom Brady of the NBA” - Former NBA champion believes Steph Curry could be in his prime for another 8-10 years

Steph Curry is one of the best players in the NBA when healthy. Former champion Kendrick Perkins believes Curry's prime could last another eight to 10 years.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry played some of the best basketball of his career in the NBA finals. Curry's performance led the Warriors over the Boston Celtics and earned him the Finals MVP award.

As Curry continues in the prime of his career, he could add to his legacy and enter the GOAT conversation. During a recent appearance on NBA Today, Kendrick Perkins spoke about how much longer Curry will stay in his prime.

"In his prime, I would say another 8-10 years. Look, when I look at Steph Curry, I think of Steph Curry, far as longevity-wise, could actually the Tom Brady of the NBA.

"Because when you look at Steph Curry, his game does not rely on athleticism. He's not a guy that has to dunk the ball, he's not a guy that has to beat you with speed."

If Curry can last as long as his NFL counterpart, he could reach a status that few players in NBA history have achieved. While Curry already has some records to his name, he could gain many more if the Warriors remain relevant.

Given Golden State's willingness to put almost unlimited resources into the team, Curry could be in an intense situation. With the Warriors in a position to remain strong for years to come, Kendrick Perkins believes Curry's skills will do the rest.

"He's a guy that beats you with craftiness, his skillset, and most importantly his shooting. His shooting is not going anywhere. Shooting is a rare skill that is needed in the NBA.

"So when I look at it, longevity, I'm looking like Steph Curry could play this style of play for the next 8-10 years. He could be 44 years of age and still play this style of basketball."

Given how vital shooting is in the modern NBA, Curry could have a role for years. If Curry remains in his prime for as long as Perkins thinks, he could climb to a higher spot on Perkins' all-time great's list.

Perkins already has Curry high on his list of all-time greats.

As the greatest statistical three-point shooter in the history of the NBA, Curry is already among the greatest players. Still, Kendrick Perkins believes that Curry is on the list of all-time greats.

Given that Curry and Kobe are among two of the greatest guards and players ever, placing Curry ahead is significant. There are only a few guards besides the two who could be considered close to their level.

