Steph Curry pulls out 2022 Finals celebration after making dagger 3

A Steph Curry masterclass was needed for the Golden State Warriors to notch up a much-needed win against the Portland Trail Blazers to restore some parity to their wobbly 2023-24 campaign. The sharpshooter overcame a slow start to eventually score 31 points. He closed it out in typical Curry fashion in the fourth quarter with a dagger 3 as the clock started winding down to the final second. The clutch 3-pointer was enough to see the Warriors pull off a 110-106 win at the Chase Center.

With 15 seconds on the clock, Curry put the moves on Anfernee Simons and launched a 3. After swishing it in, he pulled off his signature 'Night Night' celebration that he put to good effect when he cooked the Boston Celtics during the 2022 NBA Finals.

Curry finished his evening with 31 points, five rebounds and one assist. The rest of Golden State struggled but managed to chip in double figures to help the side register a win. Jonathan Kuminga came off the bench for 13 points and played a part in helping the Dubs carve out a victory.

Are the Warriors overly reliant on Steph Curry?

The recent string of losses with the odd win shows that the Warriors are still not the team they were last season. While there have been injury concerns, the team is battling with a lack of form from their other superstars sans Steph Curry. The likes of Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson have seen a rough run this season.

To elucidate, Curry averages 29.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season. Next up is Thompson with 15.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists. Wiggins is third with 12.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

This explains the reliance that the Dubs have on the 35-year-old. Curry has been the lone ranger for Golden State throughout this season, and after 21 games, the team finds itself out of the Top 10 with a 10-11 record. While there have been instances that the team has shown glimpses of how clinical they can be, the team's frailties have been laid bare by other teams this season, including the near-bottom-placed Portland Trail Blazers who made them sweat before dropping the game.

A three-game road trip comes up as Steph Curry and the Warriors play the OKC Thunder next, followed by matchups against the Phoenix Suns and the LA Clippers. They return home to host the Brooklyn Nets soon after.