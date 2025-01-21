Steph Curry questions Warriors' spirit and completeness after humiliation at home against defending champions

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors took on the defending NBA champions, the Boston Celtics on Monday. Boston proved why they're the champions as they destroyed Golden State with a commanding 125-85 victory. After a heartbreaking loss at the Bay Area, Curry reflected on his team's spirit.

During a postgame interview, Steph Curry expressed his frustrations with the Golden State Warriors. He's fully aware of the lackluster performances they've been giving out so far this season. Curry also pointed out how their lack of competitiveness became a detrimental factor in trying to find success this year.

"I have no idea," Curry said about the loss to the Boston Celtics. "Just been a tough one from the end of the first quarter through the rest of the game. Thought we came out with pretty good life and energy. A big part of our season has been when we can’t score, we lose spirit, we lose life, we lose competitiveness.”

The Golden State Warriors continue to struggle to get into the playoff picture, let alone the NBA In-Season Tournament picture. Their loss against the Boston Celtics downgrades their record to 21-21. Golden State is now in 11th place in the Western Conference. Notably, the 10th-placed Phoenix Suns have the same record as the Warriors, which means Curry and Co. can still secure a spot in the IST.

Warriors vs. Celtics Recap: Steph Curry stands alone trying to fend off defending champions

NBA: Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors - Source: Imagn

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Boston Celtics on Monday night. Unfortunately for Bay Area fans, their Warriors failed to defend home court as the defending NBA champions annihilated them in a 125-85 defeat. The only Warriors player who efficiently tried to fend off the Celtics was Steph Curry.

Curry didn't exactly have a spectacular outing, but he was the only one who put an effort into trying to keep his team alive. He added 18 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Given how Curry was the best player on his team with those numbers, there was no chance for the Warriors to beat the Celtics.

Looking at Boston, seven players on its squad were in double figures on the night. Jayson Tatum led the charge by nearly notching a double-double with 22 points and nine rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis was the second-best player with 18 points and seven rebounds. Then there was Jaylen Brown, who added 17 points to help Tatum and Porzingis on offense.

Curry and Co. will look to bounce back when they travel to Golden 1 Center to take on the Sacramento Kings next on Wednesday.

