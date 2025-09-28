"Steph Curry really getting ring 5" - NBA fans abuzz as Warriors lock in 3-and-D veteran Al Horford with long-term contract

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a multi-year contract with Al Horford on Sunday. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, terms of the de were not disclosed, but it ensures that the veteran will return to the court for a 19th season.Horford spent the last five seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning the 2024 NBA Title. Fans on X reacted to the report, with one dreaming of another title shot for Steph Curry.&quot;Steph really getting ring 5.&quot;Polymarket Hoops @PolymarketHoopsLINK@ShamsCharania Steph really getting ring 5 🥹Other fans had this to say concerning the acquisition.pivot tables @pivot_tablesLINK@ShamsCharania Wow golden state might contend for the 2015 title againLarry David’s Burner @LarryDavidbkupLINK@ShamsCharania He’s old but at least we finally have a real centerNathaniel Borody @NathanielBorodyLINK@ShamsCharania It’s crazy that Al Horford is the best center Steph Curry has played with in his careerOthers questioned the trade.Tictacmagic @tictacmagic_LINK@ShamsCharania Isn’t he like 50? Multi-year deal is wild. This Warriors team gonna be older than the Gary Payton lakersRed ❤️‍🔥 @RedLi8ning11LINK@ShamsCharania Warriors fans trolled the lakers for having old players now they got a retirement home squad