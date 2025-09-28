  • home icon
  • "Steph Curry really getting ring 5" - NBA fans abuzz as Warriors lock in 3-and-D veteran Al Horford with long-term contract

"Steph Curry really getting ring 5" - NBA fans abuzz as Warriors lock in 3-and-D veteran Al Horford with long-term contract

By Ubong Richard
Modified Sep 28, 2025 17:44 GMT
Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
NBA fans abuzz as Warriors lock in 3-and-D veteran Al Horford with long-term contract - Source: Getty

The Golden State Warriors have agreed to a multi-year contract with Al Horford on Sunday. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, terms of the de were not disclosed, but it ensures that the veteran will return to the court for a 19th season.

Horford spent the last five seasons with the Boston Celtics, winning the 2024 NBA Title. Fans on X reacted to the report, with one dreaming of another title shot for Steph Curry.

"Steph really getting ring 5."

Other fans had this to say concerning the acquisition.

Others questioned the trade.

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard

Ubong Richard Archibong is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over a year's experience in the field with FirstSportz.

Ubong is an LA Lakers fan, and he grew up watching Kobe Bryant taking on everyone with his Mamba mentality. Ubong's love for the Lakers hit another level when his favorite player, LeBron James, joined LA from the Cavs. Other than LeBron, Ubong likes Anthony Edwards, Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson and Phil Jackson.

Beyond the court, Ubong is a traveler at heart and a Chelsea fan, always ready for the thrill and tension they bring. When not working, Ubong likes traveling and volunteering.

