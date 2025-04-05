Steph Curry remains grounded after Warriors snap 9-game losing streak vs Nuggets 

Steph Curry put together a series of eye-catching performances for the Golden State Warriors over the last 10 days. A statement win against the Denver Nuggets on Friday means the Warriors have now won five straight, and are now on the verge of qualifying for the postseason.

The Warriors' impressive five-game run showed that Steve Kerr's team is capable of competing against some of the top Western Conference teams. The 14-point win against the Nuggets was also a significant moment for the franchise, snapping a nine-game losing streak against Denver.

There is plenty of optimism surrounding this Warriors team, but Curry isn't getting ahead of himself. Following the game, the four-time NBA champion chose to remain grounded when asked about Golden State's chances going into the playoffs.

"We have a lot of work to do, and we still have a lot of work to do," Curry said.

A win over the Nuggets could be a turning point for a Warriors team that has been inconsistent over the last two years. Going into Friday's game, Golden State had not defeated Denver since March 10, 2022.

Steph Curry pointed out that the Warriors are playing some great basketball at the moment, and are focused on carrying that energy into the playoffs. He also acknowledged they are doing everything that a "championship-calibre" team does.

Wins against Western Conference rivals the Memphis Grizzlies, LA Lakers and Denver Nuggets over the last week mean the Warriors could avoid the play-in tournament. With just five games remaining in the season, Kerr's men sit in fifth position in the standings. The top six teams will automatically qualify for the playoffs.

Steph Curry continues strong run with game-high 36 points against Denver Nuggets

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry reacts after a three-point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Photo Credit: Imagn

At 37 years old, Steph Curry doesn't seem to be showing any signs of slowing down. The point guard has been one of the hottest players in the NBA of late.

Curry led the way on Friday night with a game-high 36 points against the Nuggets. He shot 13-for-24 from the field and converted seven 3-pointers. The two-time MVP also chipped in with five assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Over the last five games, Curry led the Warriors in scoring on four occasions.

In one of his most memorable performances of the season, he recorded 52 points and 10 assists against the Grizzlies on Tuesday. Curry finished an incredible 12 3-pointers along the way.

