Steph Curry returns with father Dell Curry & brother Seth Curry to Lake Tahoe tourney for shot at back-to-back golfing titles

With the NBA offseason in full swing for Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, the future Hall of Famer has agreed to participate in a celebrity golf tournament at Lake Tahoe.
The American Century Championship will see 90 athletes and celebrities go head-to-head in a three-day competition that spans 54 holes, with a $750,000 prize pool at stake. Curry won the event two years ago.
However, last summer, he missed out on participating due to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, after being eliminated from the playoffs, he'll have a chance to unseat 2024 champion Mardy Fish and win this year's American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.
In addition to competing against his brother, Seth, and his father, Dell, Curry will also be competing against several familiar faces, such as Austin Reaves and Zach LaVine, as well as NBA legends like Ray Allen, Charles Barkley and Vince Carter.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
The event will begin on July 9 at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Stateline, Nevada, with the winner earning $150,000 of the $750,000 pot. With a win, Curry could become the first NBA player ever to win the event more than once and just the ninth two-time winner in tournament history.
The tournament announced Curry's participation with a video shared on Instagram, seen below.
"I always dreamt of a situation like this," - Looking back at Steph Curry's reaction to winning the 2023 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship
NBA fans may remember that back in 2023, Steph Curry went viral for recording a hole-in-one during the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship.
On the seventh hole, Curry hit a 152-yard hole-in-one, making him the first golfer to accomplish the feat in tournament history. His swing and the celebration that followed went viral at the time, racking up more than 10.5 million views on NBC Sports' X account.
Steph Curry then proved that his clutch factor translates over to the golf course, as the four-time NBA champion recorded an eagle on the final hole, securing his tournament win with an incredibly clutch putt.
At the time, he spoke to NBC Sports about the situation, opening up on how the moment felt like a dream come true during the trophy presentation.
“I always dreamt of a situation like this, on the 18th green in front of a crowd like that, to make a putt and you just stick to the routine, have so much confidence in yourself, live with the results. Thankfully it went in, which is insane."
As Curry stated at the time, the win was incredibly special because he had been playing in the tournament for almost a decade.
Now, he'll have a chance to become a two-time champion.
NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for