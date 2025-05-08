Steph Curry reveals injury status as Warriors star highlights ‘grey area’ in hamstring recovery timeline

On Thursday, Steph Curry attended Golden State's morning practice ahead of the Warriors' Game 2 showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Given that Curry was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain on Wednesday and ruled out for games two, three, and four, fans were shocked when photos of the two-time MVP smiling at practice hit social media.

Ad

While speaking with members of the press, Curry spoke about his status, explaining why projecting a timeline for his return is more difficult than it may seem.

In a video shared by The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Curry spoke about the situation, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Eventually there will be conversations like that. But I’m not anywhere close to that. ... I know how tricky hamstrings can be. They can fool you to think they’re healed (when they’re not).”

Trending

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Evan Bell Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.



Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.



To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.



When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.