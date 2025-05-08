Steph Curry reveals injury status as Warriors star highlights ‘grey area’ in hamstring recovery timeline

On Thursday, Steph Curry attended Golden State's morning practice ahead of the Warriors' Game 2 showdown with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Given that Curry was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain on Wednesday and ruled out for games two, three, and four, fans were shocked when photos of the two-time MVP smiling at practice hit social media.
While speaking with members of the press, Curry spoke about his status, explaining why projecting a timeline for his return is more difficult than it may seem.
In a video shared by The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Curry spoke about the situation, saying:
"Eventually there will be conversations like that. But I’m not anywhere close to that. ... I know how tricky hamstrings can be. They can fool you to think they’re healed (when they’re not).”
