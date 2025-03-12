Steph Curry reveals the only reason behind what fuels his competitive fire for lofty aspirations 

After winning an Olympic gold medal with Team USA this summer, Steph Curry has essentially achieved it all in basketball. Yet, as his 37th birthday approaches this Friday, Curry continues to deliver. In February, he logged his 14th 50-point game, while helping lead the team on a five-game win streak that's seen Golden State go 9-1 over their last ten.

With four titles, two MVP awards, a Finals MVP, FIBA World Cup gold medal and an Olympic gold medal, Curry has done it all. The one thing that keeps him motivated to continue to compete, however, is a fifth title.

During an appearance on 95.7 The Game, Curry spoke with Matt Steinmetz and Evan Giddings about his career, saying that although he's poised to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, a fifth ring keeps him hungry.

“Someone asked me this summer, ‘what are you still playing for?’ [Number Five] is literally the only thing. ... "I know my contract is lined up, and I’d like to outplay that, for sure."

Curry's current contract, including extensions, is set to run through the 2026-27 season. By the time it expires, Curry will be 39 years old. However, it appears he has no intention of slowing down anytime soon.

"I'm not at the farewell yet," - Steph Curry opens up on retirement as 37th birthday draws near

Although the 2024 Paris Olympics were viewed as the last chance for LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant to capture Olympic gold together given that the trio are all expected to retire before the 2028 Olympics in LA, Curry has shown that he still has gas left in the tank.

In addition to his impressive run with Team USA this summer, which saw him post two jaw-dropping performances in Team USA's final two games, Curry has continued to impress with the Golden State Warriors.

Currently, Steph Curry is averaging 29.0 points per game throughout the month of March, after averaging 30.7 points per game through the month of February.

Despite his age and the fact that he has just two years left on his contract, retirement speculation has begun to hound the future Hall of Famer. However, in an interview with Tim Kawakami of The San Francisco Standard last month, he made it clear that he isn't ready to ride off into the sunset just yet:

"You think about that more and more. I’m not at the farewell yet.

"That’s just part of time. If you’re fighting human nature or fighting the inevitable in that, then … I don’t think you’re handling it right. Because you need a little bit of fear of what’s coming, what an end might look like, to inform decisions that you’re making now and appreciate what’s going on right now."

With the Warriors firing on all cylinders in the wake of the Jimmy Butler acquisition, only time will tell what the postseason has in store for the league's all-time leading 3-point scorer.

