“Steph Curry’s 3-point record will 100% be broken” - Draymond Green says Chef Curry’s influence on young players will see his 3-point record break soon after he’s done playing 

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green believes teammate Steph Curry's three-point shooting record will be broken five to six years after he retires.

Steph Curry will likely break Ray Allen's record for the most three-point field goals in NBA history in his next few games. The 33-year-old is just 10 threes away from achieving this milestone.

In an episode of his podcast, The Draymond Green Show, Green spoke about Curry's influence on the three-ball explosion and how it will lead to the two-time MVP's record being broken.

"Steph Curry's 3-point record will 100% be broken, and from the time he's done playing, it will probably only take someone five to six years more to break it," said Draymond Green. "Reason being, Trae Young comes into the NBA, attempting probably six or seven 3-pointers a game. Donovan Mitchell comes into the NBA, attempting probably six or seven 3-pointers a game. Steph Curry came into the NBA, attempting two 3-pointers a game. It's a totally different ball game. A large part due to Steph Curry and Klay Thompson."

Draymond Green doesn't seem too far from his judgment, considering how players like Trae Young and Donovan Mitchell have straight away adapted to three-point shooting.

As a matter of fact, Mitchell recently became the second-fastest player to record 800 three-point field goals in the NBA. He now has 804 threes to his name across 302 games.

Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry on track to achieve individual and collective success this NBA season

Steph Curry has gotten off to a hot start in the 2021-22 NBA season. The two-time MVP is averaging 27.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. His performances have helped the Golden State Warriors achieve the best record in the league thus far (21-4). They are again considered one of the top favorites to win the NBA title.

Meanwhile, Curry, who is closer than ever to breaking Allen's record, is also on track to win his third scoring title and third MVP award. This has been a comeback season for him of sorts, considering the underwhelming campaign he had last year.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have done an excellent job of sustaining their good start. They are expected to carry on in the same vein throughout this campaign.

The Dubs will also soon be bolstered by the return of sharpshooter Klay Thompson. He has been on the sidelines for two straight seasons due to multiple long-term injuries.

