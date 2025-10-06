Steph Curry’s 6-word devastating truth behind his major injury decision speaks volumes

By Sameer Khan
Modified Oct 06, 2025 11:09 GMT
Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors opened the preseason with a win, defeating the LA Lakers 111-103 on Sunday. Last season, the Warriors had made it to the conference semifinals before being eliminated from the playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Warriors were facing a massive disadvantage for a large stretch of that series, as their star player, Curry, suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in the first game. Golden State won Game 1, but the team would be without Steph for the next four.

As many expected, the Timberwolves won the next four games, eliminating the Warriors in five. But the results could have been very different for Golden State. Speaking to reporters after the team’s preseason win on Sunday, Steph Curry was asked how long he took to heal from his hamstring strain.

His answer left fans wondering what the playoffs might have looked like had the Warriors pushed the series against Minnesota to six games.

“Unfortunately, I was ready that Saturday,” Curry said.
If the Warriors had won Game 5, Steph Curry would’ve been back in the lineup for Game 6, which was scheduled for Sunday, May 18. Golden State’s only win that series came with Curry on the floor; the entire series could have changed if the team had managed to hold on as he recovered.

Steph Curry gives glowing assessment of Al Horford after preseason debut

Following the disappointing end to last season, the Warriors have brought in a quality veteran presence over the summer, signing center Al Horford.

Speaking after the Warriors' win against the Lakers on Sunday, Steph Curry gave a glowing assessment of the former Boston Celtics star.

"Obviously, a high-IQ, experienced, championship-caliber player that can really fit with any lineup out there,” Curry said. "He gives us space; he gives us presence on the defensive end. You saw the pass he made to me at the corner, give-and-go. So it’s just kind of unspoken chemistry that will continue to get better."

Horford saw 14 minutes of action vs. the Lakers, recording three points, three assists, three blocks and four rebounds. With Golden State finally having a starting-caliber center on the roster, fans expect the team to take a step forward. The Warriors will return to action on Wednesday to face the Portland Trail Blazers.

