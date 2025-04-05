Steph Curry's alleged leaked audio catches Warriors star fuming at Isaiah Stewart after Pistons enforcer shoved him on sideline

While Steph Curry plays with an abundance of grace and precision, he is also an extremely passionate competitor with an on-court temper that should not be underestimated. This is a fact that infamous enforcer Isaiah Stewart may have found out firsthand during a recent Golden State Warriors-Detroit Pistons game.

On Friday, a clip supposedly capturing a verbal exchange between Curry and Stewart from that March 8 game was posted on YouTube. The clip shows Stewart giving Curry a shove after the Warriors star swished a jumper. This led to the two players trading smack talk:

In the clip, Curry supposedly says, "Watch your mouth." Stewart then comes back with, "Sit your a** down." [Timestamp - 0:49]

The clip shows other players trying to step in between Curry and Stewart. Dennis Schroder, who was on the Golden State roster earlier this season, got up from the bench and attempted to separate the two.

Even as players and coaches tried to get things from getting out of hand, Curry and Stewart kept talking.

"Come by yourself, then," Stewart challenged Curry. "Little bitty guy. Tiny." [Timestamp - 0:54]

Both players received a technical foul for this altercation, but Curry ended up having the last laugh, in more ways than one. The Warriors won the game 115-110, and the four-time NBA champion became just the 26th player in league history to crack 25,000 career points.

From the looks of it, Stewart's underhanded tactics ended up backfiring as Curry and the Warriors were extra fired up to pick up the W.

Steph Curry shares childhood anecdote after huge win over LA Lakers

Nearly a month after the altercation with Stewart, Curry led the Warriors to a huge 123-116 victory over the LA Lakers.

After this Western Conference showdown, Curry was asked by TNT's Allie LaForce about his creative finishes under the basket. Curry, who poured in 37 points to lead Golden State, responded with a brief anecdote from his childhood:

"My mom always used to say I was like the clumsiest kid, so I'm good," Curry said. "I'm good when I'm off-balance." [Timestamp - 0:36]

With a potential Lakers-Warriors looming in the first round, Curry will have to bring his full bag of tricks if Golden State is to go deep into the playoffs.

