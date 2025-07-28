  • home icon
Steph Curry's former coach sends prayers to Deion Sanders as alarming illness fuels Colorado exit buzz 

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 28, 2025 10:57 GMT
Steph Curry&rsquo;s former coach sends prayers to Deion Sanders
Steph Curry's former coach sends prayers to Deion Sanders (Credits: Imagn)

Steph Curry’s former coach, Mark Jackson, sent his prayers to Deion Sanders amid the latter's ongoing health issues. Sanders has dealt with significant medical problems in recent years, including blood clots so severe that they almost cost the football coach a foot.

Sanders posted a video on Instagram and announced that he will hold a press conference on Monday. He's heard giving an update on his health, saying that he had to make a will.

"I had to make a will," he said. "That's not easy, at all, to think that you might not be there, but you want to make sure everybody is straight."

Steph Curry’s former coach on the Golden State Warriors, Mark Jackson, left a supportive message.

“🙏🙏🙏,” Jackson wrote.
Mark Jackson&rsquo;s comment on Deion Sanders&rsquo; Instagram post
Mark Jackson's comment on Deion Sanders' Instagram post

In June, ESPN’s Heather Dinich reported that Sanders had been ill and out of the office in recent days. Immediately after, talks emerged suggesting that the Colorado coach could be stepping down.

Fans expect Sanders to address the rumors and give some clarity on his future in Monday’s press conference.

Mark Jackson is often credited with laying down the groundwork for Steph Curry’s Warriors

The Golden State Warriors hired Mark Jackson in June 2011. He coached them for three seasons, from 2011 to 2014, and is credited with laying the groundwork for the Warriors' dynasty.

Jackson took over a Golden State roster consisting of a third-year Steph Curry and a rookie Klay Thompson. He also helped the team draft Draymond Green in 2012 and led the Warriors to back-to-back playoff appearances in 2013 and 2014.

Mark Jackson also played a role in the Monta Ellis trade that made Curry the focal point of the Warriors offense.

Jackson was let go in 2014 and was replaced by Steve Kerr, who went on to win four championships in 10 years after making six trips to the NBA Finals. But, if it wasn’t for the work done by Jackson, Kerr might not have enjoyed as much success as he did in the Bay Area.

After leaving Golden State, the former NBA coach worked as a commentator for ESPN before stepping down in 2023.

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

