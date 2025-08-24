Steph Curry’s former teammate stunned as US Open tennis star Sachia Vickery sets $1,000 price tag to date her

By Avi Shravan
Published Aug 24, 2025 19:20 GMT
Steph Curry's former teammate stunned as US Open tennis star Sachia Vickery sets $1,000 price tag for dating
Steph Curry’s former teammate stunned as US Open tennis star Sachia Vickery sets $1,000 price tag to date her (image credit: IMAGN)

Steph Curry's former teammate, Festus Ezeli, was left stunned by tennis professional Sachia Vickery's confession about her dating life. Vickery revealed that she is not dating men for free during a Q&A session on her Instagram story.

Her new dating policy requires men interested in her to make a $1,000 deposit in advance. A pop culture media outlet on Instagram shared Vickery's recent statement on its account on Friday.

Ezeli dropped in the comments section to express his confusion about Vickery's dating preferences.

"I have questions," Ezeli wrote.
Festus Ezeli comments on Sachia Vickery's dating habits. (Credits: @blackmillionaires_/Instagram)

Vickery made headlines this week for talking about her OnlyFans account before the U.S. Open qualifiers. She cited tennis' "expensive" nature as a motivating factor in influencing her actions.

"When you're on tour, you're not automatically making a ton of money," Vickery said on Thursday, via the New York Post. "Tennis players spend $100K plus a year on coaching, hotels, food, training, physio. So if I have another avenue where I'm able to make a lot of money to support that. I don't see anything negative with it."
The tennis professional added that the money she made from her OnlyFans account was the easiest she earned in her life.

Steph Curry's former teammate Festus Ezeli is shining light on local businesses in the Bay Area

Steph Curry's former teammate, Festus Ezeli, launched a new initiative aimed at highlighting local businesses in the Bay Area.

"I had this idea, something that really started as a passion project," Ezeli said on June 19, via ABC7's "Local Love." "It was me and my girlfriend at the time. We would go to different restaurants and she would record me just eating at some of the restaurants. It turned into a movement so we started an Instagram page."
Ezeli expressed his gratitude to the Bay Area and credited its support for his 2015 ring. He added that he was sad when he moved back there in 2022 after retiring as some restaurants he used to love already closed.

Ezeli said he wanted to give back to the community and started his food page on Instagram for that purpose.

