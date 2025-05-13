Steph Curry's injury blow strikes Warriors ahead of must-win Game 5 vs Timberwolves

On Tuesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic confirmed Steph Curry's status for Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Golden State Warriors star has been ruled out due to a hamstring strain against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Wednesday, the Warriors will face the Wolves on the brink of elimination without their best player. On Monday, Golden State suffered a 117-110 defeat in Game 4 to fall to a 3-1 deficit.

Curry only played one game in the series against the Wolves. In Game 1, he played for 12 minutes and had to leave the game due to a hamstring injury. The Warriors got the 99-88 victory but have lost three straight games due to the two-time MVP's absence.

In the 2025 NBA playoffs, Curry has averaged 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

