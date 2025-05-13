  • home icon
Steph Curry's injury blow strikes Warriors ahead of must-win Game 5 vs Timberwolves

By Reign Amurao
Modified May 13, 2025 23:00 GMT
Steph Curry is out in Game 5 against the Wolves (Image Source: Imagn)
Steph Curry is out in Game 5 against the Wolves (Image Source: Imagn)

On Tuesday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic confirmed Steph Curry's status for Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals. The Golden State Warriors star has been ruled out due to a hamstring strain against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

On Wednesday, the Warriors will face the Wolves on the brink of elimination without their best player. On Monday, Golden State suffered a 117-110 defeat in Game 4 to fall to a 3-1 deficit.

Curry only played one game in the series against the Wolves. In Game 1, he played for 12 minutes and had to leave the game due to a hamstring injury. The Warriors got the 99-88 victory but have lost three straight games due to the two-time MVP's absence.

In the 2025 NBA playoffs, Curry has averaged 22.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

