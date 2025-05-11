Steph Curry's injury re-evaluation timeline revealed by NBA insider as Warriors brace for Game 3 without 4x champ

NBA insider Shams Charania revealed when Steph Curry could return for the Golden State Warriors' semi-final matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Curry suffered a hamstring injury in Game 1 after 13 minutes of play. Despite Steph's early exit, the Warriors secured a 99-88 victory.

Come Game 2, Curry was on the bench, witnessing the Timberwolves beat his Warriors 117-93. Now for the second consecutive game, Steph wasn't present for Game 3 on Saturday, which concerned Warriors fans.

It seems that Steph Curry will still make his return to the hardwood soon, Shams Charania reported. Charania mentioned that there's a possibility that Steph could come back by Game 6 at the earliest or 7 at the latest. This means, Golden State will need to figure out how to extend the series without their leader.

"Steph Curry is back in San Francisco and he's receiving a ton of treatment on that hamstring strain," Charania reported. "There's still plenty of work to be done to get him to the point of movement, contact, running, and sprinting and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday. ... I'm told the Warriors are really looking at that Game 6 as the earliest potential window for Steph Curry's return."

Steve Kerr experiments on rotation without Steph Curry

With Steph Curry out of the picture in Games 2 and 3, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was forced to figure out a solution to not having his best player on the court.

Despite participating in the NBA Play-In Tournament, Kerr was satisfied with the way they've played this season. This was due to Curry's presence throughout the year. Steve was confident with the rotation, which resulted in the Warriors getting past the first round and beating the second-seeded Houston Rockets.

However, with Steph potentially missing the semifinals, Kerr is now forced to run odd lineups and see what will work against the Wolves.

“The domino effect of Steph being out led to Trayce (Jackson-Davis) playing tonight," Kerr said then. "Because we need the scoring, we need the finishing. You saw what he did out there.

"We had found a formula over the last couple of months and obviously we’re having a lot of success, but without Steph the formula completely goes out the window, and we’ve got to figure out the next one.”

Heading into Game 3, the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves are tied 1-1. If the Warriors somehow managed to push the series to six or seven games, that could be enough time for Steph Curry to make his highly anticipated return and hopefully save the day for Golden State.

