Steph Curry’s latest fitness update is a glimmer of hope for Warriors, notes insider

The Golden State Warriors suffered a huge blow in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals on Tuesday as Steph Curry sustained a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. Reports suggested that the star guard would remain out until Game 5 (Wednesday); however, an insider recently provided a positive fitness update on Curry.

According to The Athletic's Anthony Slater, Curry engaged in light fitness work ahead of Game 3 on Saturday, hinting at a push for an earlier return. His routine included riding the stationary bike and a light shooting session — activities that do not strain the hamstring muscle. While it might not seem like a lot, these are important in his recovery.

“Steph Curry went through a court workout and rode the bike pregame yesterday. It wasn’t full speed, but it was an initial step in his attempted return,” Slater tweeted on Sunday.

However, the Warriors could not get the job done on Saturday. Despite Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga’s heroic efforts — combining for 63 points — they lost 102-97 and are now trailing the series 1-2.

Steve Kerr is confident in the Warriors’ chances without Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors are embracing a next-man-up mentality following the injury sustained by Steph Curry. After Game 1 on Tuesday, Steve Kerr made it clear that reserve players, particularly Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis, needed to rise to the occasion.

While the Warriors came up short in the last two games, the coach remains pleased with his young players’ encouraging performance.

“I felt good about how the game went tonight, we just couldn't close it out," Kerr said on Sunday, via Sports Illustrated. "We just couldn't quite overcome them once we got down.

“But we controlled much of that game. Up six, eight minutes to go — I liked where we were. We just couldn't finish. So, the formula looks good. We'll have some adjustments to make. But I like the matchup. I like what we were doing."

The Warriors need to start securing wins and extend the series to at least Game 6 (May 18), when Curry is expected to return.

Game 4 is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 p.m. EST.

