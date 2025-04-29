Steph Curry's mom Sonya Curry responds after fake story claims she was kicked out of Ferrari store

On Monday, Sonya Curry, the mother of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, took to social media to refute a false story. The fake article claimed that the 58-year-old had been kicked out of a Ferrari store. In response, Sonya Curry posted a story online dismissing it.

She shared a screenshot of the fake story on Instagram, the author was seen rebuking these claims. Captioning the story with a four-word message, the mother of three wrote:

"Not a true story."

Sonya Curry posts a story dismissing false news about her

Sonya Curry's story also featured a "Fake" sticker, which ran across the screenshot of the article, as the headline read "Stephen Curry's Mother is kicked out of the Ferrari store."

These false reports can first be traced to a Facebook post that claimed that Sonya Curry was humiliated by the staff at a Ferrari dealership. The post explained that she was shown the door by the sales team at the dealership as she tried to purchase a Ferrari Roma for her son.

Although the false information has been disproven, it contained several inaccuracies and misspellings. One significant error was the misspelling of Sonya Curry's name, as the article frequently referred to her as 'Sonia.'

Sonya Curry humorously pokes fun at Stephen Curry's wife while discussing dating within the Curry household.

During a recent appearance on the 'Straight to Cam' podcast hosted by Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry. Sonya Curry discussed what it was like dating in the Curry household as she took a sly dig at Steph Curry's wife, Ayesha Curry.

Cameron Brink first kick-started the subject by questioning her godmother whether the "guys" were allowed to date before Sydel:

"Didn't you let the guys date before Sydel?" she queried.

This question turned into a hilarious debate as Sydel agreed to the statement while Sonya dismissed it entirely. Claiming that the minimum required age to date in the Curry household was sixteen, Sonya Curry expressed her view while poking fun at Ayesha Curry:

"We had a rule of 16, now if they were doing it and we didn't know, Stephen couldn't until 16. The Day that he turned 16 is when he told us about, what's her name?" she said jokingly.

Sonya Curry playfully teased her son and daughter for breaking the household rules by pretending to forget her daughter-in-law's name. According to People.com, Stephen Curry and his wife first met when they were 15 and 14 years old, respectively.

