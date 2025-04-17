Steph Curry's pregnant sister Sydel makes feelings known on possibly delivering her baby during a podcast with Cameron Brink

Steph Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, and god sister, Cameron Brink, launched Straight to Cam in late January. The co-hosts have developed more chemistry 13 episodes into their podcast, which the Golden State Warriors is an avid fan of. With each segment, they are cultivating more and more followers.

The pregnant podcaster has something in mind for fans that she thinks will trump the competition:

“I was telling the Straight to Cam team that I’ll be available, I want to be recording until I physically cannot talk anymore because this baby needs to come out. What I really hope happens is like we’re mainly through an episode and my water breaks. Like how chaotic would that be, but so funny. … Probably not gonna happen, but how funny would that be? “

Cameron Brink's Straight to Cam co-host Sydel Curry-Lee imagines a chaotic but funny episode where her water will break. [photo: @sydelcurrylee/IG]

At the very least, what Sydel Curry-Lee has in mind will create a buzz on social media. On the set, it will be chaotic and funny, even though she predicted this would happen. The crew will unquestionably prepare for such a possibility, but the commotion and the reactions will be quite spontaneous. Some will panic, while others will find the situation hilarious.

Sydel Curry-Lee said that she has never had her water break before for her two kids. Although she finds it unlikely to go through with that early for her third baby, she’s open to the possibility. She is expected to give birth to the baby in May, so she still has a few weeks left before a water break could happen.

Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee had Dearica Hamby as their guest in the latest Straight to Cam episode

Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee recorded their latest podcast before the 2025 WNBA draft. The co-hosts had Dearica Hamby, Brink’s LA Sparks teammate, join them as their guest. They talked about the draft, supporting Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers and Hamby reuniting with Kelsey Plum.

Brink, Curry-Lee and Hamby were unanimous in predicting Paige Bueckers would become the No. 1 pick. Steph Curry’s sister was curious how the former UConn star would dress for the occasion. Brink said that she would “love” to see Bueckers in a “dress,” while Hamby thought a “two-piece” might be appropriate.

Bueckers arrived for the draft dressed in a menswear-inspired suit that was custom-built by Coach. She carried a big bag with loafers to complete the look.

Cameron Brink and Sydel Curry-Lee will talk about who they thought had the best look in the draft in their next episode.

