  Steph Curry's road to the GOAT tier is missing two major accolades, says ex-LeBron James' teammate

Steph Curry’s road to the GOAT tier is missing two major accolades, says ex-LeBron James' teammate

By Ernesto Cova
Modified May 05, 2025 15:13 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
Stephen Curry continues to lead the Warriors in the playoffs - Source: Imagn

The Golden State Warriors are back in the Western Conference semifinals. It took them seven games, but they got past the Houston Rockets with a huge 103-89 road win on Sunday.

Now, the Warriors will pack their bags and leave to face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the next round.

And while there's still plenty of basketball to be played this season, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins believes that Steph Curry would enter the GOAT conversation with another ring this year.

Talking on ESPN's "Get Up," Perkins argued that Curry almost had the accolades and résumé to officially be a part of the debate if he won another championship:

"Here's the thing: Steph Curry is one championship away and one Finals MVP away from entering the GOAT conversation," Perkins said. "And I will dare someone to try to argue or make me seem like I'm saying something ridiculous."

Another ring would tie Curry with the likes of Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Magic Johnson, to name a few, and it would give him one more than LeBron James, whom he also beat three times in the NBA Finals.

Kendrick Perkins credits Steph Curry for his defensive improvement

Steph Curry didn't get much going on offense in the first half of Game 7. He missed most of his shots and had just three points at halftime.

Even so, he made all the hustle plays, getting into passing lanes, going up for rebounds, and staying in front of his guy to match with the Rockets' physicality.

That's why Perkins also wanted to give him some flowers for the big strides he's made on the defensive end of the floor and all the doors he's opened for smaller players all over the league:

"What he has done for the game, he's changed the game forever. He's given light to all the guys who are under 6'3'', right? Not just because of his shooting ability but because of what he brings to the table night in and night out on a day-to-day basis as a two professional, and now, he's getting it done on both ends of the floor," said Perkins.

Despite Amen Thompson and Fred VanVleet bodying him up the length of the court, Curry still burst out in the second half to close out the game with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, once again cementing himself as one of the greatest entertainers the game has ever seen.

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
