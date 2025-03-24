Steph Curry's sister-in-law Callie Curry drops 4-word reaction as Walter Clayton Jr. shatters UConn's 3-peat dream

They call it March Madness for a reason. There will be no three-peat after Walter Clayton Jr. and the Florida Gators snapped the UConn Huskies' winning streak in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

The No. 1 seed took down the No. 8 Huskies with a 77-75 win to end their dreams of a three-peat.

Clayton knocked down a 3-pointer to give his team a 62-61 edge with a little under three minutes left to play and the Gators never looked back from that.

That's why former Gator and Stephen Curry's sister-in-law Callie Curry took to Instagram to give Clayton and UF a big shoutout:

"WALTERRRRRRRR GO GATORS!!!!" she wrote.

Via Callie Curry's IG

Clayton Jr. finished the game with 23 points to lead his team to the Sweet Sixteen and put an end to Dan Hurley's dream of winning three titles in a row.

With a win on Sunday, the Huskies would've also broken a tie with Duke (1991-93) for the longest winning streak in the NCAA Tournament (13 straight) since the UCLA Bruins won 38 games and seven titles in a row from 1967 to 1973.

Callie Curry celebrates Stephen Curry's major accomplishment

Callie Curry has been close to sports for her entire life. She's Doc Rivers' daughter and is married to Seth Curry, so she can most definitely appreciate pro basketball player's hard work and what they have to go through to reach success.

With that in mind, she gave her brother-in-law, Stephen Curry, a big shoutout on March 13 when the Golden State Warriors star became the first player in NBA history to hit at least 4,000 3-pointers in his career:

"Whew! 4 thouuaand of them!" Callie Curry wrote on her IG post.

Via Callie Curry's IG

Curry has scored almost half of his career points from beyond the arc, and that's impressive even for who is widely regarded as the greatest shooter to ever live.

It's even more impressive when you consider that he's missed some time with injuries, especially earlier in his career.

Curry and the Warriors are trying to make another championship run, now with Jimmy Butler helping them lead the way as well. With his lights-out shooting, everybody should know better than to bet against him.

